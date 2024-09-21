Egypt Congratulates Armenia On Independence Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has extended its congratulations to Armenia on the 33rd anniversary of its independence, marking the country's separation from the Soviet Union.

On September 21, 1991, a national was held in Armenia with over 99% of voters approving independence. The Supreme Council subsequently declared Armenia an independent state, and Levon Ter-Petrosyan was elected as the country's first president in November 1991.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi sent a congratulatory message to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of their Independence Day celebration. President Al-Sisi also sent Abdel Aziz Al-Sherif, the Secretary General of the Presidency, to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Cairo to extend his congratulations.

The Armenian National Committee of Egypt extended its warmest congratulations to the people of Armenia on their Independence Day. Since 1991, Armenia has chosen the path of freedom and self-determination by declaring its independence from the Soviet Union. The Committee said that since then, Armenia has demonstrated a commitment to democratic values, the promotion of human rights, the rule of law, economic development, and the achievement of justice for all Armenians.

Following Armenia's independence, Egypt was one of the first countries to recognise the country's independence. A convention on the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations was signed in 1992, and the Egyptian embassy in Armenia was opened in May 1993, while the Armenian Embassy was opened in Cairo in March 1992.

Bilateral political relations between the two countries have been strong, with a history of high-level mutual visits. This January's historic visit of President Al-Sisi to Armenia, as well as the visit of the President of Armenia to Egypt to attend COP-27, have elevated the Armenian-Egyptian political dialogue to a new level.

There is historical evidence indicating that Armenians had already settled in Egypt since at least the 11th and 12th centuries, during the era of Fatimid Egypt. They have been influential in Egypt and have contributed greatly to the foundation of the modern state of Egypt. Even today, there are streets named after Nubar Pasha, the first Prime Minister of Egypt who was of Armenian origin, in both Cairo and other cities, as well as a city called Nubaria. Also, during World War I, Armenians fleeing the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire received safe shelter in the Arab countries, including Egypt, where they found a new home.

The Armenian community has played a significant role in contemporary Egypt's cultural, educational and social life. Prominent artists of Armenian origin who played a tangible role in Egyptian modern culture include Anushka, Lebleba, Nelly, Fayrouz, and Alexander Saroukhan.