Inauguration Of Let's Driev Community Station At IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India Let's driEV, in collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar, successfully inaugurated a new E-vehicle station on the IIT Bhubaneswar campus. The event took place on September 18, 2024, at 12 PM, near the main gate of the campus.





Let's driEV x IIT Bhubaneswar MoU Signing



This new station, part of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Let's driEV and IIT Bhubaneswar, marked a crucial step towards the Net Zero Campus initiative, promoting sustainable commute within the community. It also marks the beginning of our relationship with The Energy Company and their Flexi battery pack.







The inauguration was attended by esteemed guests, including:







Sri Sreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar , who stated,“This initiative not only enhances our commitment to sustainability but also sets a benchmark for educational institutions across the country.”



Sri Subhankar Pati, Research and Entrepreneurship Park (Incubation Center of IIT Bhubaneswar), remarked,“Collaboration with Let's driEV signifies a pivotal move towards innovation in clean energy and transportation.”



Mr. Ankur B. Patel, Co-founder of Let's driEV, commented,“We are thrilled to partner with IIT Bhubaneswar in this venture, which highlights our shared vision for a greener future.”



Mr. Anirban Mohanty, Co-founder of Let's driEV , added,“This station is a testament to our commitment to expanding sustainable mobility solutions and enhancing accessibility for all.”

Mr. Prashant Rathee, Co-founder of The Energy Company , noted,“We are thrilled to partner with Let's driEV in this launch. Flexi, our full-stack battery platform, significantly reduces charging time, enhancing user convenience and driving the adoption of electric mobility. This collaboration is a crucial step towards building a more efficient and sustainable energy ecosystem.”





This station represents the 11th community station launched by Let's driEV in Bhubaneswar, reinforcing our commitment to expanding partnerships with educational institutions, including OUTR University, XIM University, SoA University, IMI College, and Z1 Apartment.



