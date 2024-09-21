Sandeep Marwah Speaks At Rotary Club Of Central Delhi On Media & Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, was invited as a guest speaker by the Rotary Club of Central Delhi. The event, organized under the presidency of Padmini Parameswaran, saw Dr. Marwah address the growing influence and potential of the Indian and Entertainment (M&E) Industry.



Dr. Marwah shared insights into the impressive growth rate of the Indian M&E sector, which is expanding by 12 percent annually, making it the sixth largest in India.“The industry provides employment to over ten million people directly, with another ten million benefitting indirectly. It has evolved on the foundation of 'first deserve, then desire,' underscoring the importance of education and training for aspiring professionals,” Dr. Marwah stated.



During the session, Dr. Marwah fielded questions from the audience, shedding light on the future of media education and the opportunities within the M&E industry. He illustrated the bright prospects for professionals, encouraging young talent to pursue structured education and training in media-related fields.



At the close of the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored with a memento for his relentless contributions to the Media, Entertainment, and Education sectors.





