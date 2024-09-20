PM Modi In US: Attend Quad Summit, Address Indian Diaspora & UN 'Summit Of Future'. Check Full Itinerary Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for a three-day visit to the United States.

Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders ' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on the first day of his trip September 21, as per his itinerary. Modi is also scheduled address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, and also interact with the Indian diaspora during his visit.

Modi's visit to the US comes just weeks before the country goes to the presidential polls on November 5 with a race to the top office between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris .

Here is how PM Modi's three-day trip to the US looks like:

PM Modi on Day 1: September 21 - Wilmington, Delaware

-Emplanes for US from New Delhi

-Arrive in Wilmington, Delaware.

-Participate in the Fourth Quad Leaders' Summit. The summit reviews the Quad's progress made by the for member nations-India, US, Japan and Australia-over the past year. The meeting with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will also strategise for future on how to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“...there will be an opportunity to have a substantive engagement between the Prime Minister and President Biden , where they will have the opportunity to review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.