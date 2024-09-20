Hezbollah Confirms Senior Leader Killed In Israeli Airstrike

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 21 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon's Hezbollah, last night, mourned the acting commander of its Elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Akil, who was killed earlier in the day, by an Israeli on Beirut's southern suburbs.

“Today, the great jihadist leader, Ibrahim Akil, joined the procession of his brothers, the great martyr leaders, after a blessed life full of jihad, work, wounds, sacrifices, risks, challenges, achievements, and victories,” read a statement released by the Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the local reported that, the body of Akil was found along with seven other members of Hezbollah's Elite Radwan Force.

The channel reported earlier that, the whole command committee of the Elite Radwan Force was meeting in the building that was targeted by the Israeli airstrike.

Civil defence teams are still searching for bodies under the rubble.

According to the Health Ministry, the Israeli airstrike had killed 14 people and injured 66 others.– NNN-NNA