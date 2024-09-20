Spain Emerges As Leader In Green Hydrogen Revolution
Spain is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the green
hydrogen sector, leveraging its significant renewable energy
capacity, Azernews reports citing Rystad
Energy.
The country generates over 50% of its electricity from renewable
sources, primarily wind and solar, and aims to achieve 11 GW of
installed electrolyzer capacity by 2030-the highest target in the
EU.
To meet this ambitious goal, Spain will need additional support
through subsidy programs. Currently, it is projected to reach 5 GW
by 2030. In comparison, Germany aims for 10 GW and is expected to
achieve 4.5 GW.
Spain's favorable renewable energy conditions and proactive
government policies make it one of Europe's most cost-effective
regions for green hydrogen production. Key projects, such as the 20
MW Puertollano green hydrogen plant and BP's Castellón
refinery-which could expand to 2 GW by 2035-highlight Spain's
potential.
Support from the European Hydrogen Bank and a €794 million state
aid package under the EU's IPCEI Hy2Use program, alongside an
additional €2.3 billion in subsidies from the Spanish government,
are set to bolster the hydrogen sector. As Spain accelerates its
hydrogen initiatives, it enters a competitive landscape alongside
Germany, France, and the Netherlands, all investing heavily in this
emerging market.
