(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global EEG and

EMG devices market

size is estimated to grow by USD 793.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

7.84%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques. However,

high costs associated with EEG and EMG procedures

Key market players include Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bio Signal Group Corp., BioSerenity, Brain Scientific Inc., BrainScope Co. Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Ceribell Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, General Electric Co., iMediSync Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., mBrainTrain LLC, Medtronic Plc, Micromed SpA, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Noraxon USA Inc., and Zeto Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EEG and EMG devices market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Eeg And Emg Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 793.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK Key companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bio Signal Group Corp., BioSerenity, Brain Scientific Inc., BrainScope Co. Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Ceribell Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, General Electric Co., iMediSync Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., mBrainTrain LLC, Medtronic Plc, Micromed SpA, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Noraxon USA Inc., and Zeto Inc.

Market Driver

The hybrid brain-computer interface (hBCI) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for equipment combining multiple modalities in brain imaging and prosthesis control. Hybrid systems, such as EEG-EMG, EEG-EOG, and EEG-fNIRS, offer numerous benefits over single brain acquisition modalities. For instance, the combination of EEG and EMG increases the number of brain commands for control applications, enhances classification accuracy, and reduces signal detection time. EEG, known for its ease of use and fast temporal resolution, is frequently used with other brain/non-brain signal acquisition modalities. Applications of EEG-EOG-based brain-computer interfaces include drowsiness detection, wheelchair control, and ocular artifact removal from EEG data. EOG increases the number of commands and removes artifacts for improved accuracy, while EEG removes motion artifacts and enhances classification accuracy. EEG-EMG combinations have been used for tetraplegic patients, artificial arm control for above-knee amputees, and determining muscle fatigue levels. EEG-fNIRS interfaces enable paralyzed patients to communicate and control external devices using their brain functions. EEG-fNIRS enhances classification accuracy and increases the number of control commands for brain-computer interface systems. EEG-NIRS is also gaining prominence as it can simultaneously decode electrical and hemodynamic brain activities. EEG-MEG modalities provide dynamic information, which can determine the precise definition of cognitive processes' timing and location. For example, EEG-MEG hybrids can be used for non-invasive dynamic imaging of the epileptic brain to improve seizure understanding. The various advantages of hBCI over single modality brain-computer interfaces are driving their popularity in the global EEG and EMG devices market, fueling its growth during the forecast period.



The EEG and EMG devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for brainwave monitoring devices. Minimally invasive techniques using software for analyzing brain function, cognition, and sensory processing are trending. However, disturbances from surroundings can affect the accuracy of readings. Surface electrodes are commonly used in EEG and sEMG, which measure brain waves and human muscle biopotentials respectively. Neurological disorders like migraines, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and sleeping disorders are driving the market. Flexible headbands, such as the Dreem headband, offer comfort for long-term use. Neurophysiology equipment includes EEG and EMG devices with electrodes, amplifiers, filters, and computer interfaces for analyzing brain wave patterns. Cloud devices enable remote monitoring and access to data. Conditions like seizures, head injuries, dizziness, headaches, and brain tumors are also being addressed by these devices.

Market Challenges



The global EEG and EMG devices market faces significant challenges due to the high costs associated with these neurodiagnostic tools and related procedures. In healthcare, a substantial portion of the budget goes towards manufacturing costs, including plant, machinery, and raw materials. These expenses can hinder the growth of the healthcare equipment market, including the EEG and EMG market. EEG and EMG devices are primarily utilized for neurodiagnostic purposes, yet their high costs can burden end-users and patients. For example, the cost of an EEG headset ranges from USD100 to USD25,000, depending on the number of channels. An EEG headset with 5-14 channels costs between USD100 and USD1,000, while one with 64 channels can cost up to USD25,000. Additional expenses for end-users include preventative maintenance, parts, labor, and technician salaries. Furthermore, the high cost of EEG and EMG procedures can limit their use in developing countries. A standard EEG procedure costs between USD200 and USD700 for patients without insurance, while extended EEGs can cost USD1,000-USD3,000 or more. EMG procedures cost USD150-USD500 per extremity, with additional costs for hospital stays, facilities, and physician and staff fees. The cost of these procedures varies depending on the hospital setting and healthcare infrastructure. These high costs can hinder the adoption of EEG and EMG devices and procedures, particularly in developing countries. As a result, the global EEG and EMG devices market may experience limited growth during the forecast period. The Electroencephalography (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) devices market faces several challenges in diagnosing neurological disorders. Skeletal muscles and their electrical activity, as measured by EMG, can interfere with EEG signals from the brain. Cables and signal amplifiers must be carefully managed to minimize interference. Neurological disorders in pediatric and geriatric populations require minimally invasive procedures, making portable EEG machines essential. The coronavirus disease has increased demand for remote diagnostic procedures. EEG and EMG devices must accurately capture electrical impulses from the brain and muscles, even during sleep disorders or muscle disorders like dystrophy, polymyositis, or myasthenia gravis. Real-time review and daily reporting are crucial for effective diagnosis and preventive care. However, challenges include sampling errors, poor spatial resolution, and interference from electrical impulses in muscles. Automatic data backfill and complete data sets are necessary for accurate diagnosis. Brain infections and strokes, as well as motor neuron disorders like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, require precise diagnosis using EEG and EMG. Wearable devices and computer software are essential for capturing EEG data and providing real-time review, but they must be reliable and accurate. Photic flash and other diagnostic procedures require careful calibration and interpretation. DBMD and other diagnostic tools must be user-friendly and adaptable to various patient populations and conditions.

Segment Overview

This eeg and emg devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 EEG devices 1.2 EMG devices



2.1 Standalone 2.2 Portable



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

EEG devices-

The EEG and EMG devices market refers to the industry that produces and sells Electroencephalography (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) equipment. These devices measure and record electrical activity in the brain (EEG) and muscles (EMG). They are used in various applications, including clinical diagnosis, research, and neurofeedback therapy. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Companies in this market include Natus Medical, Neurotechnology, and Compumedics Limited.

Research Analysis

Electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment is utilized for recording the electrical activity of the brain through electrodes placed on the scalp. Amplifiers and filters are essential components that process and enhance the electrical signals. Brain wave patterns, such as alpha, beta, theta, and delta, are identified and analyzed for various diagnostic procedures, including seizures, strokes, encephalopathy, and sleep disorders. A computer or cloud device processes the data in real-time, providing complete data sets with automatic backfill and daily reporting. EEG data capture involves measuring electrical impulses from the brain, while Electromyography (EMG) records muscle activity and electrical signals from motor neurons. Minimally invasive EEG and EMG devices offer enhanced patient comfort and accuracy. Brainwave monitoring devices provide valuable insights into the functioning of the brain and muscles, contributing significantly to healthcare and research.

Market Research Overview

Electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment is used to record electrical activity directly from the brain. The system includes electrodes, amplifiers, filters, and a computer or cloud device for data analysis. EEG is valuable in diagnosing conditions such as seizures, epilepsy, head injuries, dizziness, and headaches, as well as brain tumors and sleeping disorders. Electromyography (EMG) equipment, another neurodiagnostic tool, measures electrical activity from skeletal muscles, aiding in the diagnosis of neurological disorders like strokes, brain damage, encephalopathy, and various muscle disorders such as dystrophy, polymyositis, and myasthenia gravis. Both EEG and EMG involve electrical impulses and signal amplification, with devices ranging from minimally invasive to portable and wearable. Conditions like narcolepsy, brain infection, and coronavirus disease can also be assessed using these technologies. Preventive care and real-time review are essential features of modern EEG and EMG systems, ensuring complete data sets for accurate diagnosis and daily reporting.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



EEG Devices

EMG Devices

Modality



Standalone

Portable

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

