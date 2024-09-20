Mrunal Thakur Showcases Her OG Maharashtrian Charm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur took to her social handle and shared vibrant pictures from her new photoshoot.

Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers on Instagram, took to the photo-sharing and shared a carousel of pictures while unveiling her Maharashtrian glamour.

In the caption, the 'Love Sonia' actress posted three shining stars. She also attached the golden Maharashtrian track 'Ek Lajara Na Sajara Mukhda' sung by late actor-singer Arun Sarnaik and Usha Mangeshkar.

In the pictures, Mrunal was seen in traditional Indian attire. She donned a rust-orange coloured frock suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta. She was also seen wearing a green colour 'chooda' (traditional bangle) and an elegant nose ring that made her entire look different.

In other snapshots, Mrunal was seen wearing a 'gajra' made with different flowers, signifying her charm and beauty in a completely different manner.

In other pictures, Mrunal picked many candid poses while smiling elegantly. In one of the pictures, Mrunal was seen enjoying the showering of marigold pieces on her which made the entire setup more fascinating.

The last picture posted by the 'Dhamaka' actress was a close-up shot that rightfully captured her never-ending charm.

Soon after her post went online, her die-hard admirers took to her comments section and praised her for an irreplaceable charm.

A fan wrote,“Glimpses of your mesmerizing beauty with Marathi Saj” with (fire and heart emojis).

Another one wrote,“Not a woman, she's the idol who has come from heaven”.

Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya', and has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actress will be next seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan', and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Mrunal will also feature in 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film is a sequel to its 2012 film titled 'Son of Sardaar' starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in a special cameo appearance.

–IANS

ays/sha