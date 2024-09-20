Zelensky: Ursula Von Der Leyen's Visit Contributed To Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the visit of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to Ukraine contributed to support for our country.

He said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"The issue was also discussed in detail with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Her today's visit has contributed to the sensitive support of Ukraine. There is a new package for our energy sector from the European Union – EUR 160 million. There is also an agreement to increase electricity imports to Ukraine, which will undoubtedly support our state, our people in difficult situations," Zelenskyi said.

He also added that during the meeting with the President of the European Commission, they discussed steps "that will help us preserve at least a quarter of the generation."

"Of course, we also talked about our political interaction with the European Union – we have to speed up the process of accession negotiations and preparation of the respective parts of the future agreement. There is an important decision by Ursula on European support for our Ukrainian school meals program. So, in everything from defense to social issues, we have really good results," Ukraine's President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Friday.