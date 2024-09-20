Interior Ministry Denies Reports On Adopting New Uniforms For Its Personnel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Interior denied on Friday that it was adopting a new uniform for its personnel, including officers non-commissioned officers and individuals.

The Ministry clarified in a press statement that the recent meetings were coordination sessions, during which several proposed designs and colors for the uniform were reviewed.

It said the designs are still being under study, and the final decision on adopting the new uniform will be made after presenting it to the Amir Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has the power to approve the official uniform for the Ministry of Interior personnel.

The Ministry called on the media and the public to verify accuracy and obtain information from official sources to avoid spreading incorrect news, stressing that the General Department of Security Relations and Media of the Ministry's Interior is reachable round the clock to answer any inquiries related to security matters. (end)

ara











MENAFN20092024000071011013ID1108697522