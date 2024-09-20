GCC Reiterates Condemnation Of Israeli Aggression Against Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have reiterated their strong condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the deliberate targeting of civilians, forced displacement, and on the West Bank. They called on the international community to exert all necessary pressure on Israel to immediately stop its aggression and comply with its obligations under the law, enabling the Palestinian people to fully enjoy all their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination.

This came in the statement delivered by HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Dr. Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah, on behalf of the GCC countries, during the general discussion under agenda Item 3, as part of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The GCC countries pointed out that discussions on the crucial role of the rule of law and accountability at the international level in preventing human rights violations, as highlighted in the High Commissioners report, must also address the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which is nearing its first anniversary amidst blatant disregard for international law, global institutions, and even basic humanitarian principles.

They acknowledged the study on solutions to enhance digital education for youth, recognising the importance of digital technology in empowering them. They also supported the recommendation to establish legal frameworks that ensure digital education and universal access to the internet and digital devices at affordable prices.

The GCC countries agreed with the High Commissioners report regarding the impact of climate change on the right to education, affirming that investing in the education sector is one of the most effective preventive measures to enhance its resilience. They called for cooperation to bridge the digital divide and incorporate digital skills into educational curricula at all levels, preparing students and teachers for the digital age.

Additionally, the GCC countries expressed concern over the violence and neglect experienced by the elderly, as highlighted in the High Commissioners report, emphasizing that ensuring their well-being should be a top priority. They called for the adoption of comprehensive legal frameworks to protect the dignity and rights of the elderly.



