5G NTN Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

5G NTN Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The 5G NTN market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.51 billion in 2023 to $5.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mobile data traffic surge, demand for enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB), IoT and smart devices proliferation, global standardization efforts, emergence of edge computing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global 5G NTN Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The 5G NTN market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry-specific use cases, massive machine type communication (MMTC), integration with satellite networks, advancements in network slicing, commercialization of private 5g networks.

Growth Driver Of The 5G NTN Market

The rise in connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the 5G NTN market. Any appliance that is connected to the Internet and may communicate with other devices on the network is referred to as a connected device. 5G-NTN technology provides faster download and upload speeds, reduced latency, and larger capacity than previous generations of mobile networks, making it ideal for supporting many connected devices.

Which Market Players Are Steering The 5G NTN Market Growth?

Key players in the 5G NTN market include Anritsu Corporation, AST and Science LLC, GateHouse SatCom A/S, Globalstar Inc., Gilat Satellites Network, EchoStar Corporation, Media Tek Inc., Nelco Limited, Inmarsat Global Limited, Nokia Corporation, OneWeb Network Access Associates Limited, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intelsat LLC, Rhode and Schwarz GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc., Omnispace LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence 5G NTN Market Size?

Major companies operating in the 5G NTN market are focusing on strategic partnerships to drive revenues in their market. Strategic partnerships refer to collaborative alliances formed between two or more independent entities with the aim of achieving shared objectives and mutual benefits.

How Is The Global 5G NTN Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services

2) By Platform: UAS Platform, LEO Platform, GEO Platform, MEO Platform

3) By Application: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

4) By End-User: Maritime, Aerospace And Defense, Government, Mining, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The 5G NTN Market

North America was the largest region in the 5G NTN market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global 5G NTN market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the 5g NTN market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

5G NTN Market Definition

A 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) is a wireless communication network that uses satellites, drones, or other aerial platforms to provide high-speed internet and other communication services. 5G NTN operates in space or the upper atmosphere, allowing for global coverage and increased capacity.

5G NTN Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 5G NTN market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 5G NTN Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 5G NTN market size, 5G NTN market drivers and trends, 5G NTN market major players, 5G NTN competitors' revenues, 5G NTN market positioning, and 5G NTN market growth across geographies. The 5G NTN market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

