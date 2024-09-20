Pet Raw Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet raw food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.21 billion in 2023 to $3.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of the climate impact, growing endorsements from veterinarians, development of convenient raw food formats, Increasing awareness of pet obesity, and stricter regulations and higher safety standards.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Raw Food Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet raw food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness focus, the rise of e-commerce platforms, interest in functional foods, focus on locally sourced ingredients, and investment in consumer education. Major trends in the forecast period include subscription-based models, innovations in sustainable packaging, advances in food technology, exploration of novel ingredients, and demand for sustainable protein sources.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Raw Food Market

The growing pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the pet raw food market going forward. Pet ownership is domesticated animals' legal responsibility and maintenance for companionship, protection, or enjoyment. Pet ownership is rising due to several factors, such as companionship and emotional support, awareness of animal welfare, and social media influence. Pet owners prioritize raw pet food by choosing natural, nutritional products due to fewer additives and alignment with pets' natural diets, emphasizing high-quality, natural foods similar to wild diets.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Pet Raw Food Market Trends?

Key players in the pet raw food market include Stella & Chewy's, Sojourner Farms LLC, Nature's Variety, Instinct Pet Food, The Honest Kitchen, Northwest Naturals, Halo Pets, Bravo Pet Foods, Red Dog Blue Kat, Darwin's Natural Pet Products, Big Dog Natural, Dr. Harvey's, Vital Essentials, Steve's Real Food, Answers Pet Food, SmallbatchPets, BARF World Inc., OC Raw Dog, Carnivora, Totally Raw Pet Food Inc., Momentum Carnivore Nutrition, K9 Natural, Raw Bistro, Proudi.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Pet Raw Food Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pet raw food market are focusing on innovative products such as freeze-dried nutrition to deliver the nutritional benefits of raw pet food in a convenient kibble format. Freeze-dried raw nutrition requires freezing the food at extremely low temperatures and then drying it in a vacuum setting, allowing for long-term storage while keeping much of the food's original nutritional worth and quality.

How Is The Global Pet Raw Food Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Kibble-Plus, Frozen, Dehydrated, Freeze-Dried

2) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animal Types

3) By Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Raw Food Market

North America was the largest region in the pet raw food market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet raw food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Raw Food Market Definition

Pet raw food is uncooked and unprocessed food indicated for consumption by pets, primarily dogs and cats. The primary purpose of feeding raw food to pets is to provide a diet that mimics what animals would naturally eat in the wild, which is believed to be more biologically appropriate for their digestive systems.

Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet raw food market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet raw food market size, pet raw food market drivers and trends, pet raw food market major players, pet raw food competitors' revenues, pet raw food market positioning, and pet raw food market growth across geographies. The pet raw food market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

