FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY 'WILD GENIUS'

Freestyle Digital has just released the documentary WILD GENIUS, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 20, 2024

Documentary Profile of Renowned Evolutionary Biologist Robert Trivers Now Available on North American VOD Platforms and DVD starting September 20, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary WILD GENIUS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 20, 2024.

The documentary WILD GENIUS portrays the exceptional life and career of legendary Robert Trivers, the evolutionary biologist TIME magazine named as“one of the greatest scientists of the 20th Century.” WILD GENIUS traces the history of Robert Trivers from his youth and mental health challenges, his experiences in the 1960s, his seminal work in the 1970s that upended scientific paradigms and his collaborative work with Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton and beyond. Filmed in New Jersey, Germany, and Jamaica, WILD GENIUS is more than a spirited and provocative biography, it's a journey into the deepest corners of human nature, and every other organism, decoded by one of evolution's most daring thinkers, transforming our understanding of conflict, cooperation, and life itself. Robert Trivers is not just a man; he's a revolution in thought.

Directed and filmed by renowned filmmaker Susan Kucera (LIVING IN THE FUTURE'S PAST, HOT MONEY), WILD GENIUS was written by Bruce Hood and produced by Jim Swift's Rangeland Productions. Original music by Grammy-nominated producer Michael Ruff (Bonnie Raitt, Steve Nicks, Doobie Brothers) and award-winning musician Eric Gilliom. Sound design is by Grammy Award-winner Ken Polk. In addition to Robert Trivers, WILD GENIUS features other luminaries such as Steven Pinker, Sarah Hrdy, Joseph L. Graves, Mark Plotkin, and Laurie Santos.

“I came across a book review in the New York Times for the Robert Trivers book FOLLY OF FOOLS THE LOGIC OF DECEIT AND SELF-DECEPTION IN HUMAN LIFE and was immediately intrigued,” said filmmaker Susan Kucera.“Wanting to know more about the author, I learned quite quickly he was more like a rock star in his field. I reached out to him about a film project. He doesn't suffer fools lightly, and Bob's refreshingly blunt, disarming humor, paired with his bold intellect, made for a lively, compelling film that pushes the boundaries of self-reflection and answers deep questions like: why do we deceive ourselves?”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire WILD GENIUS through Tiffany Boyle and Sean Pope at Ramo Law representing Rangeland Productions.

