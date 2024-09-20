Big Data Analytics Market To Reach USD 842.6 Billion By 2032 Amidst Rising Demand For Advanced Data Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This significant growth is driven by advancements in data processing technologies, increasing demand for predictive analytics, and a surge in data generated by digital transformation across industries. Pune, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Data Analytics Size Analysis: “ The Big Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 284.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9%, reaching USD 842.6 billion by 2032. ” The Big Data Analytics Market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing volume and complexity of data arising from various industries. Organizations are using advanced analytics to draw actionable insights from the massive dataset which helps in improving their decision-making process. This market expansion is driven by the increase in the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for data analytics. The data from the Internet of Things devices is also contributing to the growth of data, which in turn requires tools for advanced analysis. Industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are investing heavily in big data analytics to compete efficiently in the market, improve operations, and increase customer satisfaction. The integration of cloud computing with big data analytics is also playing a pivotal role in market growth, as they provide a scalable solution which in turn decreases the cost and complexity of data handling. However, the market is facing challenges such as a rise in data privacy protection and demand for talented professionals to manage & analyze data. Despite this, the market is expected to see significant expansion due to the high adoption rate of data analytics by various industries.





IBM - (IBM Watson Analytics, IBM SPSS Statistics)

Microsoft – (Microsoft Azure Data Lake, Microsoft Power BI)

Google – (Google BigQuery, Google Cloud Dataflow)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – (Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue)

Oracle – (Oracle Big Data Cloud, Oracle Analytics Cloud)

SAP – (SAP BusinessObjects, SAP HANA)

SAS – (SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Data Management)

Tableau – (Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server)

Teradata – (Teradata Vantage, Teradata Cloud Analytics)

Cloudera – (Cloudera Data Platform, Cloudera Machine Learning)

Snowflake – (Snowflake Data Cloud, Snowflake Secure Data Sharing)

Qlik – (Qlik Sense, QlikView)

Micro Focus – (Micro Focus Vertica, Micro Focus IDOL)

TIBCO Software – (TIBCO Spotfire, TIBCO Data Virtualization)

Palantir Technologies – (Palantir Foundry, Palantir Gotham)

Domo – (Domo Business Cloud, Domo Data Visualization)

Sisense – (Sisense for Cloud Data Teams, Sisense Fusion)

Zoho – (Zoho Analytics, Zoho DataPrep)

Hitachi Vantara – (Hitachi Lumada, Hitachi Content Platform) Fractal Analytics – (Fractal's Qure.ai, Fractal's Big Data Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 284.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 842.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Widespread use of cloud services allows for scalable, cost-effective data storage and processing

. Companies leverage data analytics to improve decision-making, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Segment Analysis

By Component

The software component dominated the market in terms of revenue, with more than 38% market share in 2023. This is because of the increasing number of software offerings, such as credit risk management, business intelligence, CRM analytics, and compliance analytics. This software provides solutions for organizations that are moving towards online platforms.

By Application

The data discovery and visualization market segment dominated the market, with more than 39% of the market share in 2023. The assurgent amount of both structured and unstructured data is driving the demand for analytics and BI tools that can perform data discovery and visualization activities. Large organizations use big data analytics to offer insightful information from the data.

By Vertical

The BFSI segment dominated the market, with more than 32% of the market share in 2023. The BFSI segment's customer base continues to grow and the industry is moving towards big data to acquire customers effectively and efficiently handle customer needs. The data analytics solution is enabling the BFSI industry to acquire, develop, and effectively retain customers.

By Enterprise Type

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2023, with more than 54% market share. Several factors contribute to these segments contributing significant growth to the Big Data Analytics market. The assurgent amount of data from several different sources such as the Internet of Things devices, social media, and customer interaction data is driving the need for analytics and BI tools.

Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Component



Software



Credit Risk Management



Business Intelligence Solutions



CRM Analytics



Compliance Analytics



Workforce Analytics

Others (Content Analytics and Supply Chain Analytics)

Hardware Services

By Enterprise Type



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application



Data Discovery and Visualization (DDV)

Advanced Analytics (AA) Others (Data Preparation)

By Vertical



BFSI

Automotive

Telecom/Media

Healthcare

Life Sciences

Retail

Energy & Utility

Government Others (Manufacturing and Education)

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2023, owing to the rapid technological advancements, and the early adoption of analytics solutions among enterprises. Moreover, the region is home to some of the big players such as IBM, Microsoft, and Google, employing big data to enhance their AI and machine learning models. Strong infrastructure and the growing adoption and investment in cloud technologies enhance the region's dominance.

The Asia Pacific is at a faster growth rate on the market, vitalized by the increasing digitalization of the Chinese and Indian economies. The rapid adoption of IoT, and the increased government initiatives to adopt big data solutions are driving the market. Moreover, the investment of big data technologies by the key players in the region such as Alibaba, and Tencent enhances growth by increasing the efficiency of logistics, e-commerce, and financial service delivery.

Recent Developments



June 2023 – Google Cloud launched BigLake, which facilitates centralized data lakes and warehouse optimization for businesses, improving the capabilities of real-time data platforms.

August 2023 – Microsoft Azure introduced Synapse Data Explorer, aimed at simplifying large-scale log and telemetry data analysis. September 2023 – IBM launched the platform, recognizing the platform's full potential as AI-powered big data landing and processing tools.

Key Takeaways



The Big Data Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 284.3 billion in 2023 to USD 842.6 billion by 2032, driven by innovations in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics technologies.

Software solutions, particularly for Credit Risk Management and Business Intelligence, dominate the market, providing businesses with crucial insights and decision-making tools.

North America remains the leading region due to advanced infrastructure and key market players, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, spurred by increasing digitalization and IoT adoption. Companies like Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and IBM continue to push the boundaries with new product launches in the analytics space.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation, by Application

8. Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Type

9. Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation, by Component

10. Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

