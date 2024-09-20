President Of EC Pays Tribute To Fallen Defenders Of Ukraine At Wall Of Memory In Kyiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.
She wrote about this on the social Network X Ukrinform reports.
“The first thing I do in Kyiv is to pay tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine over the past 10 years. They are real heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the security of our continent as a whole. We will carry their memories in our hearts and minds,” von der Leyen wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital on a visit. She intends to discuss Europe's support for Ukraine,“from winterization to defense, EU accession and progress on G7 loans.”
