Journalists: 'Election Overtime' Project Has Tools, News, And Commentary To Cover Close And Contested Elections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Complementary tools include election law guides, court case trackers, and speakers' bureau for factual, rapid reporting support

Election Reformers Executive Director Kevin Johnson

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Election Reformers Network (ERN), in partnership with the Bridge Alliance and other organizations, is launching the "Election Overtime Project" to support journalists as they prepare for the unique job of covering close and contested elections.

The program will premiere with a press conference launch on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 2:30pm EDT, with targeted swing-state events to follow. (Check Election Overtime Events for the most updated schedule.)

Resources for journalists include:

State-specific guides for reporters answering questions about election transparency, verification processes, and judicial procedures.

Media briefings led by experts in election law, election court cases, and court reporting.

National and local speaker recommendations for informed interviews and commentary.

Litigation monitoring for fast-breaking updates on contested and closely watched races.

An 'Election Overtime' series of news and commentary in The Fulcrum, a "solutions journalism" publication focused on American governance.

The Election Overtime team will also be available 24/7 during the election season to assist reporters with additional questions about guides, state election law, or specific incidents before or after voting.

Register here for the national launch press briefing.

Get important election updates, including:

New polling data on voters' understanding of election results and the 2020 election.

What will be different this time because of the Electoral Count Reform Act (ECRA) that Congress passed?

63-1: reviewing the final score in the 2020 election court challenges.

What voters need to know about election results verification.

Fraud allegations and the role of courts in election disputes.

"With an increasingly contentious and partisan political climate and the rapid spread of misinformation during the 2020 election, it's critical that journalists have trusted, objective materials and sources at their fingertips when covering these types of races," said ERN Executive Director Kevin Johnson.

"We have done all the homework so journalists can focus on factual and legally sourced reporting to promote public trust in our election systems."

Materials under this program have been produced with the generous support of The Carter Center, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, and the Bridge Alliance. The contents are the responsibility of the Election Reformers Network and do not necessarily reflect the views of its funders.

