Bytec Healthcare Limited, An Avalue Technology Group Company, Announces Presence At HETT 2024 Exhibition

Bytec is excited to announce its participation in the HETT 2024 exhibition, which will take place from September 24th to 25th, 2024, at ExCeL London.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bytec Healthcare Limited, an Avalue Group Company, Announces Presence at HETT 2024 ExhibitionBytec Healthcare Limited, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions and an Avalue Technology group company, is excited to announce its participation in the HETT 2024 (Healthcare Excellence Through Technology) exhibition, which will take place from September 24th to 25th, 2024, at ExCeL London. We invite healthcare professionals, technology enthusiasts, and partners to visit us at Stand C45 to explore our latest medical computing and ergonomic solutions advancements.At HETT 2024, Bytec Healthcare will be showcasing:●All-in-One PC (AIO) and Medical Box PCs: Our latest AIO PC offers healthcare facilities a powerful, integrated solution for medical environments. Designed to meet the high standards of hygiene, safety, and performance, our AIO PC ensures a seamless user experience in clinical settings.●Medical Carts: Discover our range of mobile medical carts, engineered for enhanced mobility and functionality in demanding hospital environments. Our carts are designed for adaptability, enabling clinicians to work more efficiently and with greater comfort.●Ergonomic Arms and Mounting Solutions: We offer flexible and robust arms and mounting systems, designed to optimize the use of technology in various clinical settings. These solutions help maximize workspace efficiency while ensuring ease of access and reducing strain for healthcare professionals.●Battery Systems: Our advanced, hot-swap battery systems provide reliable power solutions for medical carts and devices, ensuring continuous operation in critical care areas.Bytec Healthcare is committed to supporting the healthcare industry with solutions that improve workflows, enhance patient care, and optimize the use of technology in clinical environments. Join us at HETT 2024 to experience our innovations firsthand and explore how our solutions can meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare.For more information about Bytec Healthcare Limited and its products, please visit .For more information about Avalue Technology Inc. and its products, please visit .About Bytec Healthcare LimitedBytec Healthcare Limited is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mobile medical carts, ergonomic mounting solutions, and power systems for healthcare environments. We are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance technology that enhances the efficiency and safety of healthcare facilities worldwide.About Avalue Technology Inc.Avalue Technology Inc. is a global leader in industrial-grade embedded computing solutions for the healthcare, automation, and retail industries. Specializing in embedded systems, rugged tablets, and IoT devices, Avalue delivers reliable, high-performance technology tailored to industry needs. Avalue collaborates on healthcare innovations, integrating its computing expertise with Bytec's ergonomic solutions to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

