Atos Achieves Landmark IT Delivery For Paris 2024 Olympic And Paralympic Games

Atos achieves landmark IT delivery

for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024: the most digital

and secure in history

Paris, France – September 20, 2024 – Atos, as the Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, announced today the success of the Information for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Atos teams, who have been engaged with the Olympic Movement for the past 35 years, integrated, managed and secured the critical IT systems to offer billions of fans around the world the most digital Olympic and Paralympic Games in history. Atos has been the leading technology integrator, from program management to systems integration, and the provider of 150+ core applications.

The Atos business line Eviden also managed cybersecurity planning, preparation, orchestration and operations to digitally secure the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Eviden leveraged its leading-edge cyber services and solutions with over 300 automated response workflows to ensure that potential cyber threats were identified and neutralized before they could disrupt competitions.

"Our teams have demonstrated unparallelled dedication and passion to ensure the flawless delivery of the technology for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 in the Group's home country. We could not imagine a better setting to showcase our expertise in digital transformation and our dedication to the Olympic Movement over the past 35 years,” Patrick Adiba, CEO Major Events at Atos, declared.

"The IOC and Atos have been on a journey together since 1989, when the company first became a key technology provider for the Olympic Movement. We have relied on Atos' expertise and delivery throughout this period of great digital transformation, including here at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. On behalf of the IOC, I would like to thank Atos for their partnership over more than three decades,” Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, added.

Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 key figures:



1,026+ events in the Olympic and Paralympic schedules, with results transmitted to fans, journalists and broadcasters almost in real-time

233 million unique users of the Paris 2024 website (top page viewed: Schedule)

18 million downloads of Paris 2024 mobile application (top page viewed: Medals) and 20 million unique users per day on average during the Olympic Games

10,000+ users per day of MyInfo, the dedicated website for the Olympic Family

400,000+ accreditations managed for the Olympic Games, 240,000 for the Paralympic Games; 3.7 million scans at Games time

300,000+ applicants to the volunteer program, 45,000 volunteers selected

A record number of 1,894 workstations with the on-site and remote Commentators Information System 250,000 hours of testing over 15 months to assess the performance of the Olympic Management System (OMS) and the Olympic Diffusion System (ODS)

Atos has consistently brought innovation to the Olympic Movement, and the year 2024 was no exception. The Volunteer Portal, used for recruiting, selecting, and managing volunteers, incorporated a new AI-enabled smart pre-assignment system that matched volunteers to roles based on their skills, availability, and preferences. Eviden's AI-driven managed detection and response MDR platform, AIsaac, built on a cybersecurity mesh architecture, and our Threat Intelligence Platform, integrated with over 40 cybersecurity tools, proactively protected the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024's critical infrastructure, while modern Security Operations Centers (SOC) ensured rapid threat hunting and incident response. Furthermore, Atos supported the IOC with a Smart Knowledge Hub that leveraged GenAI capabilities to enhance operational efficiency, aligning with the Olympic AI agenda.

Since Pyeongchang 2018, Atos has also relied on three sustainable, autonomous and complementary IT infrastructures that were reused from one edition to the next in order to reduce the environmental impact on IT around the Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Integration Testing Lab in Madrid (Spain), the Central Technology Operations Center in Barcelona (Spain) and the Technology Operations Center in the host city (in 2024, Paris, France).

Atos is also the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games. Atos is the only international information technology services company with a dedicated Sports and Major Events division. To learn more about Atos solutions for sport and entertainment, please visit Sports & Major Events – Atos .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

