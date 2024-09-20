What’S In Karan Tacker’S Breakfast Club Menu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS): Karan Tacker took to his social and shared amazing glimpses of him exploring and eating exotic delicacies at London's iconic places.

Karan took to his photo-sharing platform Instagram, where the has 1.6 million followers, and shared a string of snapshots where he was seen in his cool and comfy avatar as he enjoys his days in London.

In the first picture, Karan was seen posing on the streets of Soho in his casual avatar as he opted for a black t-shirt with a pair of blue denim and a black cap with white sneakers.

In the second one, Karan shared a picture of some words that shifted his attention towards it. It read,“Obsess with me in a way that makes me believe we'll last forever”. The text mentioned the name '7 Souls Deep' who is famous for his quotes and writings in London.

Karan took the same thing in his caption and wrote,“If you related to slide #2, you know what to do”.

In other pictures, the 'Special OPS' fame actor featured some iconic food joints in London where he had a wonderful time. Karan also shared a quote from one of the famous joints in London that read,“Eat. Drink. Carnaby”.

He also posted a picture with his sister Sasha Tacker as they had a memorable breakfast at one of the finest places in London.

The actor posted a snapshot of scrambled eggs with toast and a delightful cup of coffee. In the next picture, Karan shared a bottle of single-malt whiskey with two wine glasses filled.

Karan also shared a snapshot from the liquor store filled with the finest whiskeys, alcohol, vodka, champagne, etc. Karan also shared a small video as he takes a short ramp walk on the streets.

Karan made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then been featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

He created a strong impression on the audiences' minds with his stellar performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of the espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher and others in pivotal roles. Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'.

