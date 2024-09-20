Ambassador: UK Foreign Secretary's Views On Azerbaijan Agree With Position Of International Community
9/20/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development
Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy's opinions about the
liberation of Azerbaijan's lands are absolutely true. This is the
position not only of the foreign secretary but also of the
international community."
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's ambassador to Great Britain,
Elin Suleymanov, said these words in a statement to the British "GB
News" channel:
"There are four resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding
the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan.
The Prime Minister of Armenia also confirmed that the lands freed
from occupation are the territory of Azerbaijan. David Lammy is
absolutely right. Our lands have been freed from occupation, people
are now returning to their homelands," the ambassador said.
Ambassador Süleymanov also commented on Alicia Kearns' criticism
of David Lammy's position, who was the chairwoman of the foreign
relations committee in the House of Commons during the Conservative
government and now the shadow European minister. The ambassador
noted that Alicia Kearns is under pressure from the Armenian
lobby.
Alicia Kearns says she supports the territorial integrity of
Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. What makes Azerbaijan different? Why
is it controversial that Azerbaijan restores its territorial
integrity within its internationally recognised borders recognised
by the United Kingdom?" - said the Azerbaijani diplomat.
It should be noted that British Foreign Minister David Lammy
voiced positive opinions about Azerbaijan in the foreign policy
bulletin published on the "Substack" platform. He said that
Azerbaijan was able to liberate the territories it lost in the
early 1990s.
