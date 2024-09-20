Mudslide Kills Three Gold Miners In Afghanistan
9/20/2024 5:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Faizabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Three workers at a Gold mine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province lost their lives due to a mudslide, Provincial Director for Information and Culture Hekmatullah Mohammadi said on Friday.
The miners were busy extracting gold from a gold mine in Khwahan district on Thursday afternoon when a hilltop slipped suddenly, killing the three on the spot, the official added without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.
A similar incident killed two miners in Badakhshan's neighbouring Takhar province a couple of months ago.
Lack of safety measures, unskilled miners, absence of necessary pieces of machinery, and extracting mines by traditional and old-fashioned methods often lead to the death of mine workers in poverty-stricken Afghanistan, according to locals.
