Ching Lee Holdings (3728. HK) Holds Quality-Driven Strategies To Acquire Market Share

Quality Assurance and Professional Standards

HONG KONG, Sept 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Established in 1998, Ching Lee Engineering Limited ("Ching Lee Engineering"), asubsidiary of Ching Lee Holdings Limited ("Ching Lee")[1], possesses deepprofessional knowledge and extensive experience in engineering. Upholding "engineering quality" and "customer satisfaction" as core values, ChingLee Engineering continually enhances its standards to meet client demands. It alsosets "excellence in engineering" goals to ensure projects adhere to design, construction technical standards, and statutory regulations. Ching Lee is listed on theMain Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 3728) and offersservices ranging from substructure building works services, superstructure buildingworks services, repair, maintenance, alteration and addition (RMAA) works servicesto various mechanical and electrical engineering projects.

Client-first Approach with a Professional Team

Rooted in Hong Kong for many years, Ching Lee is comprised of experiencedmanagers and core team members well-versed in construction knowledge and projectmanagement. The company is committed to providing the highest quality services andcontinuously expands its engineering capabilities to achieve sustainable businessgrowth. Embracing the philosophy of "professional service, client-first," Ching Leepursues key strategies for maximising growth potential and shareholder returns. Thesestrategies include bidding for larger projects, expanding the workforce, acquiringmachinery and suppliers to stabilise the supply chain, and enhancing market share tomaintain an active presence.

Recognised Professional Qualifications

Ching Lee holds seven major professional qualifications, including being a"Registered General Building Contractor (RGBC)", a "Registered SpecialistContractor in the Foundation Works Category (RSC(F))" and a "Registered SpecialistContractor in the Site Formation Works Category (RSC(SF))", accredited by theHong Kong Buildings Department. These qualifications have enabled Ching Lee toundertake large-scale private construction projects over the years. Moreover, thecompany's commitment to quality is evident from its ISO 9001:2015 certification, andit also holds the ISO 14001:2015 certification, meeting the internationally recognisedstandards of leading Environmental Management Systems (EMS).

Recently, Ching Lee has been added to the "Lists of Public Works Contractors (GroupB)"[2], which is approved for carrying out public works in the buildings category. Additionally, it has been added to the "List of Approved Specialist Contractors forPublic Works (Repair and Restoration of Historic Buildings)" by the BuildingsDepartment. These recognitions further demonstrate Ching Lee's excellence inachieving professional qualifications and industry recognition, highlighting thegroup's comprehensive strength in the construction engineering sector. Looking ahead, Ching Lee is poised to continue upholding its core values ofqualifications, expertise and quality, and it is committed to achieving even greateroutcomes in public and private projects. With a steadfast commitment to continuousimprovement, Ching Lee aims to tackle future challenges head-on and make asignificant contribution to the construction industry in Hong Kong.

Notes to editors:

1. Ching Lee Holdings Limited“Ching Lee” or“The Group”

Ching Lee Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated under the lawsof the Cayman Islands, is a contractor in Hong Kong with over 25 years of experiencein public and private sectors. The principal activities of Ching Lee Holdings and itssubsidiaries are the provision of construction and consultancy works and projectmanagement services in Hong Kong, engaged in providing substructure buildingworks services, superstructure building works services, and repair, maintenance, alteration and addition (RMAA) works services. Ching Lee Holdings Limited wastransferred from GEM board to the main board in HKEx on September 18, 2017 withstock code 3728. Company website:

2. Lists of Public Works Contractors (Group B)

Ching Lee Engineering Limited is a contractor in Group B (Probationary Status) of the Lists of PublicWorks Contractors.

- Group B for contracts of value up to HKD $400 million.





