Sri Lanka Include Ranaweera In Athapaththu-Led Squad For Women’S T20 WC

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 20 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has been named in Sri Lanka's squad for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, to be captained by their talismanic all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu.

Inoka was left out of Sri Lanka's victorious Women's Asia Cup campaign and their subsequent white-ball tour to Ireland. She last featured for Sri Lanka in T20Is in the Women's T20 Qualifier 2024, which they won in the UAE.

In 82 T20I games for Sri Lanka, Inoka has picked 91 scalps at an rate of 5.86. She now joins a spin-heavy lineup featuring Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sugandika Kumari, and Kavisha Dilhari, as well as Chamari's off-spin.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, and Ama Kanchana will handle the seam-bowling duties for Sri Lanka. On the batting front, apart from Chamari and Kavisha, eyes will also be on Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samawickrama.

Sri Lanka are in Group A of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup alongside defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan. They will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 3.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana.

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 20 due to political instability and safety concerns in the Asian country. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will remain the host of the tournament while the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will deliver the event.