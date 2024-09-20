عربي


President Of National Cyber Security Agency And Turkmenistan Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

9/20/2024 4:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of National cyber Security Agency H E Eng Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki met with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar H E Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkmenistan in the cyber security field.

The Peninsula

