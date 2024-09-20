What's Next For Solana?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Based on current dynamics, an expert from Cilinix predicts that (SOL) could be poised for a bullish breakout.

Despite the ongoing bearish trend against (BTC), predicted to reach $100,000 this year, Solana (SOL) is exhibiting signs of resilience, holding its support level at $120. According to the analysis, Solana's structure indicates a potential for a bullish move, albeit tempered by current market conditions. Historically, the cryptocurrency's ability to maintain this crucial support level adds to the positive outlook, suggesting a possible rise in value.

For Solana to advance to higher price points such as $140, $150, and potentially $180, it will need to outperform Bitcoin, which is predicted to reach $150,000, which is presently showing a bearish trend against Solana. This dynamic sets a challenging path for Solana, as it must navigate its market conditions and outperform a dominant cryptocurrency. The expert emphasizes that while Solana's price action holds promise, significant gains are contingent upon a shift in its performance relative to Bitcoin.

However, underlying fundamentals present mixed signals. Key metrics such as decentralized exchange (DEX) volume and total value locked (TVL) do not currently paint a robust picture, which could hinder Solana's potential for a substantial upward movement. Despite these concerns, the analysis remains mildly optimistic, suggesting that while a significant price surge is not expected immediately, Solana's structural resilience could lead to gradual gains soon. This comes as other analysts predict bullishness on the token.

Solana Technical Analysis: How is SOL Doing?

Looking at an in-depth analysis, we see a notable breakout above a critical resistance zone marked between $138.67 and $139.94. The price action has been trading within a descending channel for a considerable period, but recent bullish momentum led to a sharp upward breakout, indicating a shift in market sentiment. The highlighted red zone near $139.94, which previously acted as solid resistance, was decisively breached as SOL surged to $143.21. This breakout signals a potential reversal from the previous downtrend and could mark the beginning of a new bullish phase. The resistance level has now turned support, which may be crucial for SOL to maintain its upward trajectory.

4-hour SOL/USD Chart | Source: TradingView

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) below the chart shows a substantial positive momentum shift, as evidenced by the green bars moving significantly above the zero line. This indicates growing bullish strength and aligns with the breakout seen in the price action. The increased momentum suggests buyers are currently in control, supporting the potential for further upside.

If SOL sustains above the newly established support at $139.94, it may test higher resistance levels around $150 and beyond. However, failure to hold this support could see a retest of lower levels within the previous channel. The current market structure looks bullish, with momentum indicators supporting further gains as long as the price remains above the critical support zone.