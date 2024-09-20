Chief People & Culture Officer Job At University Of Wollongong In Wollongong, Australia

(MENAFN- The Conversation)



Key Leadership position

Fixed Term (5 years), Full-time appointment Attractive remuneration package available

About the University

The University of Wollongong (UOW), located on the stunning South coast of New South Wales, is a dynamic and innovative institution renowned for its commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. UOW was founded on the donations of local people who had a vision of a brighter future for our region. Since then, we have acted in partnership with our communities to not only make an impact in the Illawarra, but to address society's critical economic, environmental, social and medical challenges. Our ambition for our graduates is that they will be ethical, agile thinkers who are competitive in a global economy. And that their experiences at UOW will shape their sense of self as well as their future career. UOW has over 2,400 strongly committed academic and professional staff employed on a full-time and part-time basis in its NSW campuses as well as overseas.

About the Opportunity

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, the Chief People & Culture Officer is a trusted adviser and people leader, who will foster innovation and enterprise leadership in both strategic and operational human resource management. This position will collaborate across the university, in conjunction with the Vice-Chancellor and the University Leadership team, to lead the effective planning and delivery of human resource services, drive best practice, and roadmap initiatives to support the wider strategy and outcomes of the university.

The People & Culture Division plays a key role in building and supporting a new experience focused, agile culture that connects teams within the People & Culture Division, and provides an exceptional customer experience across UOW, supported by the smart use of systems and technology.

Essential



Demonstrated success in a senior HR leadership position, leading high-performing teams, within an agile fast paced environment to achieve organisational objectives;

Exceptional relationship building skills, with the ability to influence at all levels across the organisation and build alignment across teams;

An attested ability to engage, influence and contribute to organisational strategy and translate that strategy into operational deliverables via a broad range of stakeholders;

An action-oriented, change agent who can successfully partner with leaders and teams to influence and lead organisational wide transformation to ensure client satisfaction, process efficiency and legislative compliance;

Experience of delivering innovative and progressive practices, including implementing modern management practices enabled by Human Capital Management Systems;

A strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities around future ways of working and how digital transformation affects people, culture and organisational effectiveness;

A well-developed knowledge of contemporary HR management practices and an understanding of the Higher Education Sector and issues impacting HR; and A demonstrated commitment to and sophisticated understanding of the national conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education and a keen sense of best practices and emerging issues.

The University has engaged executive search firm Perrett Laver to assist with this appointment who will support the Selection Committee to identify the widest possible field of qualified candidates and to assess candidates against the requirements for the role.

For an initial discussion about the role, please contact Claudia Roth on +61 2 8075 4610 or via email [email protected]

For more information and to submit your application please visit the Perrett Laver website at perrettlaver/vacancies/ quoting reference 7651.

Candidate Search and Application Close: 11.59pm (AEST) on Monday 14 October 2024.

The University of Wollongong is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion. As an equal opportunity employer, and a recognised leader in gender equality, we encourage and welcome applications from a diverse range of backgrounds and people including: culturally and linguistically diverse, women, disability, LGBTIQ+, and Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Australians.