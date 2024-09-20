Concierge Auctions Announces The Opening Of Bidding For Hong Kong Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue, Larkspur, Near Colorado Springs, Colorado

3800 Wailea Alanui Drive, Apartment G201, Wailea, Hawaii

Grand Hyatt Hotel Penthouse, 610 East Street, Unit 3305, San Antonio, Texas

1414 Sylvan Drive, Mount Dora, Near Orlando, Florida

US$120 million in marquee offerings will close live across two days of morning sales at Sotheby's Maison and The Upper House

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions is thrilled to announce the opening of bidding for US$120 million in marquee real estate offerings as part of its 2024 Hong Kong Showcase, a key event in the firm's 2024 Sales Series of auctions spanning Los Angeles, New York, London, and Hong Kong.

Commencing online via the firm's global marketplace, conciergeauctions, the first day of bidding will feature a selection of Sotheby's International Realty offerings and culminate live on 25 September during the firm's inaugural live auction at Sotheby's highly anticipated new Asia flagship, Sotheby's Maison Bidding will conclude on 27 September at The Upper House .

“This lineup of global properties once again underscores why sellers choose our platform,” stated Krystal Aeby, president of Concierge Auctions.“Sales that would traditionally take years to accomplish are taking place in just 60 days or less by leveraging our unmatched reach, speed, and certainty of sale. We're excited to showcase such a diverse set of property offerings and we look forward to a field of buyers that is just as diverse on these international stages at Sotheby's Maison and The Upper House in Hong Kong.“

Closing 25 September at Sotheby's Maison, Hong Kong:

Grand Hyatt Penthouse, Unit 3305, 610 East Market Street, San Antonio, Texas

Listed for US$2.695 million by Nicholas Kjos of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$1.76 million

This two-story penthouse atop the Grand Hyatt Hotel offers five bedrooms and stunning skyline views, with access to luxury amenities and the iconic Riverwalk just steps away.

Morgans Run, 80 Breezy Hill Road, Wilmot, Near Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire

Listed for US$3.495 million by Pam Perkins of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$1.1 million

A 272-acre compound in the Lake Sunapee region offers panoramic views, a main house with soaring ceilings, two guest houses, and vintage cabins, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

1414 Sylvan Drive, Near Orlando, Florida

Listed for US$2.75 million by Harif Hazera and Adam Shuler of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$1.45 million

This iconic Mount Dora estate, designed by James Gamble Rogers, offers lakeside opulence with five bedrooms, modern amenities, breathtaking sunset views on Lake Gertrude's shores, and 125 feet of coveted private shore.

Haystack Mountain, 5655 Niwot Road, Longmont, Boulder Area, Colorado

Listed for US$8.9 million by Jeffery Erickson and Ryan McIntosh of LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 million–US$3 million

Bidding open 20 September

Own the iconic 105-acre Haystack Mountain in Boulder County, offering panoramic views, rich history, valuable water and mineral rights, and the potential to build a private estate or family compound.

Closing 27 September at The Upper House, Hong Kong:

9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue, Larkspur, Near Colorado Springs, Colorado

Listed for US$20 million by Wayne Pinegar, Gregory Balman, and Roger Hukle of Flying Horse Realty

Current High Bid: US$6 million

Spanning 1,376 acres of rolling mountain grasslands, 9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue in Douglas County, Colorado is ideal for both wildlife enthusiasts and potential commercial ventures. The property offers forested hills and meadows set against Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, just 25 minutes from Colorado Springs and 45 minutes from Denver. With expansive grasslands, Ponderosa Pine-capped vistas, windmills, wells, and stock ponds, the estate also conveys significant water rights across four aquifers.

Currently functioning as the "Flying Horse Ranch" wedding venue, structures on the property include a 14,000-square-foot Ranch House and Barn, presently utilized as event space, and two 3,000-square-foot residences. The first-rate equestrian facilities include a two-story horse barn, a 245x160-foot indoor riding arena, and additional barns and arenas, which could be repurposed for various uses. The arena, built in 2004, features a dirt/sand surface, an announcer's booth, natural gas heaters, and ample natural light, along with offices, restrooms, a kitchen, and an auction ring. Whether for events, family compounds, cattle operations, or equestrian activities like sporting competitions or boarding, the property offers vast potential.

Playa Hermosa, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Listed for US$2 million by María Jiménez Bákit of 2Costa Rica Real Estate

Current High Bid: US$775,000

An expansive tropical escape with three liveable structures, seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining spaces, and breathtaking ocean views.

11104 Winthrop Way, Lake Carroll, Tampa, Florida

Listed for US$3.885 million by Evan Pedone and Ashley Pedone of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Current High Bid: US$2 million

A private paradise featuring a luxurious open floor plan, chef's kitchen, spa-like primary suite, private pool, and stunning lake views in the only gated community on the lake.

3758 Salt Creek Road, Eagle, Vail Area, Colorado

Listed for US$15 million by Chad Brasington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties

Current High Bid: US$5.3 million

A 160-acre estate featuring a custom-built lodge-style home, a guest cabin, and extensive equestrian facilities. Highlights include a 10,781-square-foot main lodge, a 44,000-square-foot indoor arena with 26 horse stalls, and private access to scenic trails. The property also includes creek frontage and senior water rights.

2178 Century Woods Way, Unit #40, Los Angeles, California

Listed for US$1.78 million by Christine Hong of Hilton & Hyland and Colby Jo of Omni Realty & Investment Group

Current High Bid: US$1 million

Cliff May-designed condo with three bedrooms, updated fixtures, and three patios within a gated community featuring 24-hour security, pools, and a gym.

3800 Wailea Alanui Drive, Apartment G201, Maui, Hawaii

Listed for US$9.695 million by Meghan Clair and Mary Anne Fitch of Coldwell Banker Island Properties

Current High Bid: US$5.65 million

A turnkey condo in Wailea Beach Villas with dramatic Pacific Ocean views. Features include a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a large lanai, and access to luxurious amenities such as swimming pools, a fitness center, and a game room. The property is also Hotel zoned with potential for short-term rental.

18760 Fm 442 Road, Needville, Near Houston, Texas

Listed for US$2.189 million by Amber McDonald of Kenyson Roane Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million–US$1.5 million

Bidding open 20 September

Custom luxury home on 15 acres with natural elements and serene outdoor spaces.

1570 Fox Street, Wayzata, Minneapolis Area, Minnesota

Listed for US$4.75 million by Jessica Gillin of Coldwell Banker Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.5 million–US$2.5 million

Bidding open 20 September

Historic mansion with over 7,000 square feet of luxurious living space, featuring a turret-style entrance and solarium on manicured grounds.

'On The Rocks Treehouse', 31 Forest Path Drive, Whitefish, Montana

Listed for US$7.5 million by Sean Averill of PureWest Christie's International Real Estate

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 million and US$4 million

Bidding open 20 September

A 20-acre estate with a 1,700-square-foot luxury treehouse designed by Treehouse Masters. Live on site while a full dream estate comes to life across multiple build sites. Located within the exclusive Homestead community, residents can enjoy a plethora of recreation and onsite amenities, including a lakeside clubhouse, private dock access on Whitefish Lake for pontoon and ski boat use, a Mercantile, Bootjack Restaurant, and Saloon for dining and entertainment options, pickleball courts, seven-hole golf course, shooting range, and more.

Concierge Auctions October lineup features properties located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Scottsdale, Arizona; Seymour, Texas; Sarasota and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Hyde Park, Vermont; Bainbridge Island, Washington; Honolulu, Hawaii; Sundance, Utah; and Dropsey Bay, Anguilla.

Headlining October is:

'Quaker Lane Farm', 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut

Listed by Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage, the property, complete with pastures, paddocks, orchards, vegetable gardens and top-tier equestrian facilities, will be offered in three parcels: the guest home and stables at 38-48 Quaker Lane, listed for US$15 million, with starting bids expected between US$4 million and US$9 million; the main residence at 58 Quaker Lane, listed for US$20 million, with starting bids expected between US$6 million and US$12 million; or the entire estate, collectively listed for US$35 million, with starting bids expected between US$10 million and US$20 million. Bidding for the properties is set to open on 26 September and culminate on 10 October via the firm's online marketplace.

'Quaker Lane Farm' is an iconic equestrian compound in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour north of New York City. Spanning over 16 acres, the estate is divided into two properties featuring three distinct residences with 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms total, pastures, paddocks, gardens, and top-tier equestrian facilities.

At 58 Quaker Lane, guests are welcomed by custom 20-foot wrought iron gates to the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom shingle-style main home. Designed by award-winning architect Rich Granoff and built by Drake Builders LLC, the home features a French Country kitchen, formal dining room, elegant living spaces, Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool is complemented by a guest cottage that doubles as a pool house and is surrounded with lush landscaping including expansive fields, orchards, vegetable gardens, and a vineyard.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, a secondary guest house spans nearly 6,600 square feet, offering five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a beautifully designed kitchen, family room, and entertainment area. The grounds boast pristine pastures, orchards, an aviary, and world-class equestrian amenities including a 12-horse stable, a laser-leveled dressage arena with FootingFirst's dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks, and a scenic viewing area-a true equestrian paradise.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

