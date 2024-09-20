How Will The Fed's Interest Rate Cuts Impact Panama?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of and Finance, Felipe Chapman, said that the measure of the United States Reserve is also good news for Panama. The half-point cut in the reference interest rate in the United States, announced by the Federal Reserve, will have an impact not only in that country, but also in dollarized economies such as Panama. The Minister of Economy and Finance, Felipe Chapman, reacted immediately to the news and said through the social X that it will be the beginning of a downward trend in the cost of money.

