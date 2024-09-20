Unlocking Power Of Bilingualism: A Path To Success For Jordan's Future

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

As a professor of literacy education and linguistics, I have spent years studying the profound impact of language on cognitive development and educational achievement. In Jordan, where bilingualism is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric, now is the perfect time to reflect on the role of language in shaping the future. Bilingualism, paired with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and an increasing emphasis on STEM education, offers Jordan's youth unparalleled opportunities to excel in a rapidly evolving globalised world. By integrating language skills with STEM and AI literacy, Jordan can unlock its full potential, preparing its young people for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

The multilingual advantage

In Jordan, where Arabic and English are both widely spoken, bilingualism is more than a cultural marker, it is a cognitive and educational advantage. Research consistently demonstrates that bilingualism fosters enhanced problem-solving skills, creativity and adaptability, all of which are critical in fields like STEM and AI. When students are fluent in multiple languages, they are better equipped to understand complex concepts, engage with cutting-edge technologies, and collaborate across borders. This linguistic and cognitive versatility is increasingly vital as industries around the world, including those in AI and STEM, demand individuals with diverse skills and global perspectives.

Cognitive benefits

Bilingual individuals display increased cognitive flexibility, improved critical thinking and advanced executive function skills, all of which are crucial for success in STEM fields. These abilities allow students to think analytically, adapt to new information and solve complex problems, core competencies for navigating AI-driven systems and technological innovation. Bilingualism sharpens the brain's ability to switch between tasks, a skill that mirrors the multitasking and iterative processes inherent in STEM disciplines. Jordan's emphasis on education, particularly in science and technology, can be significantly strengthened by prioritising bilingualism, ensuring that Jordanian students are prepared not only for academic achievement but also for leadership roles in the global AI and STEM workforce.

Socio-cultural proficiency

Beyond the cognitive benefits, bilingualism enhances socio-cultural awareness and competence, which are indispensable in today's interconnected world. In the context of AI and STEM, where cross-disciplinary and international collaboration are common, the ability to communicate effectively across cultures is a strategic advantage. Jordan, with its rich cultural heritage and strategic geographic location, can nurture bilingual students who are not only capable in STEM but also adept at navigating global markets, fostering innovation, and driving meaningful international cooperation. In addition, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into global communication systems, bilingualism will enable Jordanians to harness AI technologies for linguistic and cultural translation, bridging gaps and fostering mutual understanding.

Integrating AI and STEM into bilingual education

Jordan has a unique opportunity to leverage its bilingual heritage while embracing technological advancements in AI and STEM education. By integrating language skills with AI literacy, Jordan can cultivate a workforce capable of thriving in high-tech industries. Early bilingual education should not only focus on linguistic skills but also incorporate basic AI concepts and STEM principles. Imagine a future where Jordanian students are as fluent in programming languages and AI systems as they are in Arabic and English. This dual fluency will give them a competitive edge in an era where AI is reshaping industries ranging from healthcare to education and beyond.

Policy changes for progress

To truly embrace this vision, Jordan must advocate for policy changes at both the national and local levels. These policies should:

Prioritise early bilingual and STEM education: Begin bilingual and STEM education in early childhood, recognising that young minds are most receptive to language acquisition and problem-solving skills. Early exposure to AI principles, such as pattern recognition and logical reasoning, can further enhance cognitive development.

Provide adequate resources: Ensure that schools have access to both bilingual educators and AI/STEM specialists, along with up-to-date curriculum materials and support systems, to implement effective, integrated programs.

Offer targeted support for English learners in STEM: Develop programmes to support English learners, especially in STEM subjects. Proficiency in both Arabic and English, along with STEM knowledge, is a valuable asset for students entering AI and tech industries.

Promote a multilingual, technologically proficient workforce: Encourage businesses and organisations to recognise and reward employees who demonstrate proficiency in multiple languages as well as AI and STEM skills. This will foster a multilingual, tech-savvy workforce ready to compete in the global economy.

Cultivate cultural competence and technological literacy: Incorporate both cultural studies and digital literacy into the curriculum, ensuring students not only understand diverse cultures but also have the technological skills necessary to thrive in AI-driven industries.

A Bright future for Jordan

By embracing bilingualism and integrating AI and STEM education into its educational system, Jordan can position itself as a global leader in education, innovation and cross-cultural collaboration. Let us celebrate and champion bilingualism while preparing students for the technological revolutions that lie ahead. Bilingualism, coupled with AI and STEM literacy, is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities for Jordan's children and for the future of the nation.

Hanfu Mi is professor of literacy education and linguistics and a former dean of education and human services at the University of Illinois Springfield, a public voices fellow of The OpEd Project, and a Fulbright U.S. Scholar at the University of Jordan. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are solely his own and do not reflect the official positions of the U.S. Department of State or the Fulbright Programme