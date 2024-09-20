Arab, Islamic Ministerial Committee Discusses Israeli War On Gaza At Amman Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in the Gaza Strip convened in Amman on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The meeting, co-chaired by Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, focused on collective efforts to stop Israeli aggression and alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, according to a Foreign statement.

Participants included Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Bin Saad Al Muraikhii, Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nabil Habashi, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

Discussions centred on coordinating collective Arab and Islamic efforts at the upcoming high-level 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York scheduled later this month.

The agenda also focused on advancing the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.

Formed following an extraordinary Arab Islamic summit in Riyadh in November 2023, the committee is tasked with leading international efforts to end the war on Gaza and promoting a political process to achieve lasting peace based on internationally recognised frameworks.

Since its formation, the committee has carried out 14 diplomatic missions to the capitals of UN Security Council permanent members and key European nations, engaging with world leaders to rally international support for a ceasefire, protection of civilians in Gaza, and the continued flow of humanitarian aid.