DPL Cricket Tournament Season 4 Is All Set To Kick Off In October

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The 4th edition of DPL is all set to enthrall cricket lovers. Following the success of the three seasons, the fourth season will kick off in the month of October 2024 and will be held between 13th Oct to 3rd Nov. According to Mr. Riyas Baree, the committee head of DPL Cricket Tournament,“Cricket lovers can brace themselves for another thrilling season of cricket that promises to be even more exciting and action-packed than before and is sponsored by Gargash Auto, Devadaru Ayurvedic Centre, Amber Marqt & Al Noor Group”.

'The DRO Cricket Tournament is dedicated to nurturing cricketing talent within the community. For the fourth time in two years, four teams will compete for the prestigious title. This season, we aim to spotlight emerging cricket stars and anticipate thrilling matches, intense moments, and memorable cricketing action.'

He added, 'All the teams are prepared, each working on their strategies to secure the coveted title. The reigning champions, DRO Patriots, are ready to defend their title with the support of Waqas Ali Dar's 5G Technologies. Led by the skilled Sadat Nalakath, the Patriots are confident in their quest for another successful season. The DRO Tuskers, last season's runners-up, are determined to win the trophy this year. Owned by Quick Supermarket Group and guided by Shakeel Ahmed & Sreekanth, they are under the leadership of Thahir Kassim. Additionally, strong competitors include Nikhil's DRO Kings, captained by Sajid Hameed, and The Spartans, managed by Abdul Majeed & Satish Kumar and led by Riyas Baree. Each team is eager to make their mark this season.'

“The DRO Premier League Cricket Tournament is a well-planned event and is organised in a highly professional manner. There are strict guidelines in place. Apart from being an event of camaraderie, the tournament also provides a platform for aspiring and talented cricketers to showcase their cricketing skills. There is a real passion for cricket in the community and we feel that we have to provide them the encouragement and the backing that will help them to emerge as good cricketers in the UAE cricket scene,” he added.