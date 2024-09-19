FAA Fining Spacex For Trivia But Not Boeing For Putting Astronauts At Risk, Says Elon Musk

(MENAFN- Live Mint) SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lashed out at the Administration (FAA) for "fining SpaceX for trivia" but not taking any action against "for putting astronauts at risk".

In a post on x on Friday, Musk criticised the FAA leadership for spending "their resources attacking SpaceX for petty matters that have nothing to do with safety”. He also accused the agency of "neglecting real safety issues at Boeing".

"NASA deemed the Boeing capsule unsafe for astronaut return , turning, out of necessity, to SpaceX, yet instead of fining Boeing for putting astronauts at risk, the FAA is fining SpaceX for trivia!," Musk posted on X.

Musk was was referring to the NASA's decision to bring back Boeing's Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on a SpaceX craft in February 2025. The two astronauts were the first to ride on Starliner's test flight all the way to the International Space Station.



However, technical issues with the Boeing spacecraft prompted delay in its return to Earth. To ensure safety of the astronauts, NASA decided to bring back Starliner without its crew .

"Enough is enough," he said, adding that,“This is deeply wrong and puts human lives at risk.”

Musk posted this while referring to the letter written by David Harris, SpaceX vice president for legal to the leaders of two congressional committees that oversee the FAA. In the letter, Harris expanded on the company's objections and asserting its commitment to safety.

Musk's comments came days after the FAA faulted SpaceX's actions ahead of launches in June and July of 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The FAA had on Tuesday, September 17, proposed $633,009 in civil penalties against SpaceX for allegedly failing to follow its license requirements during two launches in 2023, in accordance with statutorily-set civil penalty guidelines, a statement read.

The FAA alleged that SpaceX used the unapproved launch control room for the PSN SATRIA mission and did not conduct the required T-2 hour poll on June 18, 2023. "On July 28, 2023, SpaceX used the unapproved rocket propellant farm for the EchoStar XXIV/Jupiter mission," the FAA explained reasons as it proposed fines on SpaceX.

“Safety drives everything we do at the FAA, including a legal responsibility for the safety oversight of companies with commercial space transportation licenses,” said FAA Chief Counsel Marc Nichols.“Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences," he added as per the press release earlier this week.

The FAA also offered SpaceX 30-day time to respond to the agency.

SpaceX, Musk defends

While Musk called the fines politically motivated and threatened to sue to contest them, SpaceX said on Thursday it "forcefully rejects" the FAA's conclusion that Elon Musk's company failed to follow US regulations during two rocket launches.

In the letter to Congress, SpaceX official David Harris contested the proposed fine and called out the agency for moving too slowly. "SpaceX forcefully rejects the FAA's assertion that it violated any regulations," Harris wrote.

Harris said the FAA was failing to "keep pace with the commercial spaceflight industry" and suggested the fine may be the agency's response to increased congressional scrutiny of the FAA's oversight of the commercial space industry.

SpaceX said that for nearly two years, it "has voiced its concerns with the FAA's inability to keep pace with the commercial spaceflight industry". It added, "It is clear that the Agency lacks the resources to timely review licensing materials, but also focuses its limited resources on areas unrelated to public safety."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said ,“SpaceX will be filing suit against the FAA for regulatory overreach.”