RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Doctors To Call Off Strike Today Emergency Services To Resume. Check Latest Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After over 40 days of striking in response to the tragic rape-murder incident at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has decided to call off their protest.

As reported by ANI, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant assured the junior doctors that their safety and security concerns would be addressed.

While emergency services will resume, outpatient department (OPD) services will remain suspended for the time being.

One of the members of the junior doctors front, Dr Aqeeb while speaking to ANI, said that they have secured a commitment from the state government to improve their safety and security, following a meeting with the Chief Secretary. However, a timeline for implementation remains uncertain.

"On the 41st day of the protest, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved. We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over. We will take it forward in a new way. We have received a directive from Nabanna after our meeting with the Chief Secretary yesterday. In the directive, we have been assured that safety and security implementations will be made, but it has not been specified when," he said.

"Threat culture has claimed the life of 'Abhaya'... We still demand that the principal secretary be removed and action be taken on threat culture," he added.