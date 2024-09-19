Ukrainian Community To Hold 10Th Borsch Festival In Hungarian Capital
9/19/2024 9:15:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The self-government of Ukrainians in Köbány (Budapest's 10th district) has invited the 10th anniversary Borscht Festival to be held in Budapest's Városháza City Park on September 21.
According to Ukrinform, the self-government announced this on its facebook page .
Guests of the gastronomic event will be able to taste several types of borscht. A charity fair of branded Ukrainian souvenirs, clothing, embroidered shirts and other unique products will also be held,
Visitors will be able to see a unique exhibition of old traditional embroidered shirts from different regions of Ukraine. There will also be a Ukrainian-style photo zone, a cultural program, music, dancing, games, fun and interesting activities for children, and much more.
As a reminder, a street food and dance festival was held in Brussels with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Belgium, which presented the gastronomy and folklore of three Eastern European countries: Ukraine, Romania and Moldova.
Photo: Kőbányai Ukrán Önkormányzat / Facebook
