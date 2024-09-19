J&K HC Orders Transfer Of 26 Civil Judges

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered transfer of 26 civil judges in the interest of administration and smooth functioning of the judicial work in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to an order by the court's Registrar General, Surinder Kumar Thapa has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Surankote; Manzoor Hussain as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara; Ms. Pooja Raina as Special Mobile Magistrate Udhampur; Ms. Pooja Gupta as Secretary DLSA, Reasi; Ms. Fariqa Nazir as Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama; Slahuddin Ahmad as Secretary DLSA, Kishtwar; Mudasar Farooq as Secretary DLSA Pulwama; Sunil Kumar as Sub Judge, Jammu; Zahoor Ahmad Ganaie as Special Mobile Magistrate, Trehgam; Junaid Imtiyaz Mir as Judge Small Causes Court Srinagar; Wangial Tsering as Chief Judicial Magistrate Kargil; Majid Farooq Mir as Sub Judge, Baramulla; Mohammad Ishtiyaq Alam Baba as Forest Magistrate, Srinagar; Javed Ahmad Parray as Secretary DLSA, Baramulla; Ms. Kamiya Singh Andotra as Secretary DLSA Kathua; Imran Haneef Khan as as Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla; Ms. Rimpi Rani as Special Mobile Magistrate, Bhaderwah ; Babar Hussain as Secretary DLSA Ganderbal; Rafaqat Hussain as Civil Judge as Secretary DLSA, Poonch; Easar UI Nabi as Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam ; Ghulam Murtaza as City Judge; Sidhant Vaid as Sub Judge, Katra ; Ms. Amandeep Kour as Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua; Ms. Shama Sharma as Secretary DLSA, Rajouri; Ms. Priyanka Mahajan as Secretary DLSA, Ramban

and Ms. Masarat Jabeen as Special Mobile Magistrate (PT&E), Srinagar.



