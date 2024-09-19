COSPRO Launches 5-In-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set For Commercial Kitchens

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Company sets new standard with essential kitchen utensils to elevate professional culinary environments
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSPRO USA Inc , a provider of innovative and high-quality kitchen tools, today introduced the 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set for commercial kitchens, restaurants, catering companies, culinary schools, and more. Designed for high-capacity and professional use, the 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set features five grinders for white pepper, black pepper, green pepper, red pepper, and salt.
Continue Reading
COSPRO's 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set
"COSPRO's salt & pepper grinders are more than just kitchen tools, they are versatile extensions of the chefs they serve, allowing precision flavoring, freshness and coarseness to enhance every dish," said Feng Wang, CEO, COSPRO USA Inc. "Our 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set delivers sophistication, functionality, and unmatched technology for environments that demand the best in their culinary endeavors."
The
COSPRO 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder is packed with features to enhance and facilitate culinary operations including one-hand, one-button operation for efficiency, 5-level coarseness with LED light, durable ceramic grinding heads, top-fill design for easy refills, large visible food-grade silo, wireless charging, removable tray for simple cleaning, and an elegant and durable stainless-steel design.
Unlike other solutions on the market,
COSPRO's 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder incorporates wireless charging technology to eliminate manual grinding, prevents inconvenient battery replacements and is eco-friendly.
COSPRO's 5-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set retails for $149.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon , COSPRO's flagship Shopify ecommerce store, and Q3BOX .
COSPRO's comprehensive Wholesale Program enables partners to choose from COSPRO's Reseller Fulfillment Program to manage their own inventory or via our Dropship Program that provides seamless online order fulfillment. COSPRO provides companies with a Corporate Gifting Program to reward high-performing employees and valued customers.
Visit
COSPRO's Shopify website to shop online and explore our premium kitchen tools.
About
COSPRO USA Inc
COSPRO is revolutionizing the kitchen experience with stylish, easy-to-use, and durable high-performance tools. The company aims to set the standard for innovation, design, functionality, and user experience, empowering chefs and home cooks to achieve excellence in every dish. COSPRO's B2B customers can visit for more information. COSPRO's consumers can order online at .
Noe Sacoco Jr
Sacoco PR
PR Consultant
[email protected]
This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit .
SOURCE COSPRO
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108694486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.