Haikaraya Showcases Japanese Tradition And Modern Experiences At Shodoshima's 24 Eyes Movie Village

SHOZU-GUN, KAGAWA, JAPAN, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Located in Shodoshima's 24 Eyes Movie Village, Haikaraya offers a cultural experience blending traditional Japanese aesthetics with contemporary elements. The destination is designed for both local and international visitors who are interested in exploring Japanese culture.Featured Services: KOKUHAKU-SHIKI and LAMP HOPEHaikaraya offers several specialized services. KOKUHAKU-SHIKI is based on the Japanese tradition of“kokuhaku,” where heartfelt emotions are conveyed in a formal setting. Haikaraya provides a ceremony in a traditional environment, with professional videography capturing these moments for significant occasions such as anniversaries and proposals.Another service provided is LAMP HOPE, a photography project designed to preserve cherished memories. Guests bring personal items or mementos, which are then photographed by professionals in a personalized session.Artistic Photography and Drone ShootingHaikaraya also offers artistic photography within a traditional Japanese setting. In addition to standard photography, drone photography is available, providing aerial views that capture the natural beauty of Shodoshima from unique angles.Rescue Cat Photo ExhibitionHaikaraya will host a rescue cat photo exhibition, previously held at Kyodo News, Japan's top news agency, and featured on television. This exhibition focuses on the emotional connections between rescue cats and people through a series of photographs. It will take place at 24 Eyes Movie Village.A Cultural Experience in ShodoshimaShodoshima is known for its natural landscapes and as the setting for the film 24 Eyes. Haikaraya offers an opportunity to experience Japan's cultural heritage in this setting. Traditional Japanese attire is available for rental, providing visitors with the chance to capture memorable moments. Haikaraya's staff is multilingual, making it accessible to international visitors. Advance booking via email is recommended to ensure a customized experience.

Shintaro Yoshikawa

HAIKARA-YA

