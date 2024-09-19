Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates, Stoking Fears Of Regional War

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem/Beirut, Sep 20 (IANS) The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has sharply escalated, with both sides exchanging deadly and vowing further retaliation, heightening fears of a wider regional war.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent explosions targeting communication devices across Lebanon, calling them "an act of war" and squarely blaming Israel. He vowed that Hezbollah would "grow stronger and more capable of facing any dangers," although he did not specify when or where retaliatory actions would occur. Notably, Israeli jets broke the sound barrier during Nasrallah's address, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following Nasrallah's speech, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated in a video message from the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv that Israel's military operations in Lebanon would continue. He emphasised that in this new phase of the conflict, "there are significant opportunities but also substantial risks," adding that "Hezbollah feels under pressure and persecuted."

According to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad, the explosions of pagers and handheld radios on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in 37 fatalities and left 2,931 individuals injured. Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Also on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Hezbollah launched drone and missile strikes into northern Israel, resulting in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and severe injuries to another. Nael Fwarsy, a 43-year-old company commander, was killed in a drone attack near Ya'ara in Upper Galilee, while 20-year-old soldier Tomer Keren died from an anti-tank missile strike near the border.

In retaliation, the IDF quickly launched artillery fire and a series of airstrikes targeting alleged Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The IDF announced that plans for "the continuation of the war" against Hezbollah had been approved, with military chief Herzi Halevi finalizing strategies for the "northern arena."

A senior Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told state broadcaster Kan TV that "a military action in the northern arena now seems unavoidable" after nearly a year of border skirmishes.

Lebanese military sources, also speaking anonymously, told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes conducted about 15 air raids within 30 minutes, striking areas along the border region. The planes fired approximately 30 air-to-ground missiles at Hezbollah sites, affecting over 20 border towns and villages, including Kafr Kila, Khiam, and Mays al-Jabal.

In response, the IDF reported that it had struck about 30 ready-to-use rocket launchers and infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

As tensions escalated, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the UN Security Council on Thursday to take a "deterrent" and "firm" stance against Israel's "aggression" and "technological war" against Lebanon.

In a phone call with Mikati, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Lebanon, condemned the communication device explosions, and called for restraint from all parties to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, currently visiting France after Egypt, urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East.

The latest flare-up follows ongoing clashes that began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah started launching rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza, prompting Israel's retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes into southeastern Lebanon. The conflict has already caused heavy casualties and displaced tens of thousands on both sides.