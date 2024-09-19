Akima Named In U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Companies To Work For: Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Akima was highlighted as a top company overall and in the aerospace and defense for fulfilling employee needs.

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Akima one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies .

Akima was rated among the top privately owned companies in two categories: Overall Award and in the Aerospace and Defense industry on factors most heavily considered by job seekers during their employment search.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2024-2025. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our employees, whose commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive our success," said Bill Monet, President & CEO of Akima. "At Akima, we work hard to perpetuate a culture where every team member feels valued and empowered. This recognition reaffirms our belief that investing in our people is key to delivering exceptional results for our customers."

U.S. News' ratings reflect the ever-changing sentiments impacting employee decision-making when evaluating the "best" company for them. These sentiments are examined using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Job seekers understand the influence prospective employers hold in determining their quality of life and overall happiness," said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase. "The list reveals private companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features 248 companies across 18 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023. Developed considering insights from a panel of six experts , the methodology

also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News partner Revelio Labs .

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about Akima, visit .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews

each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

