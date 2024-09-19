Three Martyrs In Qabatiya, South Of Jenin

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Jenin /PNN /

Manar Abudayah-

Three young men were martyred today, Thursday, by IOF bullets in Qabatiya town, south of Jenin. Israeli Forces raided the town of Qabatiya, earlier today, surrounded a house and shelled it with explosives before ascending to its roof and retrieving the bodies of the three martyrs, extracting them from the besieged, as shown in a video.



Israeli occupation forces had raided the town after special forces were discovered near Izzat Abu Al Rabb School, where they opened fire and launched "Energa" rockets toward the besieged house. Eyewitnesses reported that paramedics transported a young man with a shoulder injury from the area around the schools, near the besieged house.



The official agency's reporter states that dozens of students suffered from asphyxiation due to inhaling the toxic tear gas that the occupation forces fired heavily towards Abu Rab School, which they besieged along with Qabatiya School, causing severe panic among the students.



The agency added that the occupation soldiers prevented Red Crescent teams from reaching the besieged house, climbed to the roof of a nearby building, conducted searches and then detonated a bomb in the area. They also fired toxic tear gas at several journalists.