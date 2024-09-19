Tata Group & Analog Device Inc To Forge Allaince For Semiconductor Manufacturing In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 19 (KNN) The Tata Group announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) to explore joint opportunities in within India, on Wednesday.

This partnership involves three Tata subsidiaries including Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ADI to enhance strategic cooperation.

In an official statement, the Tata Group expressed that this collaboration is expected to be mutually beneficial and represents a significant step towards establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India, catering to both domestic and global markets.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, emphasised the group's commitment to fostering a thriving semiconductor industry in India.

He stated, "We are excited to partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve our customers."

Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair, ADI, highlighted the potential of this alliance, saying, "By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata's vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure."

Prior to this announcement, Tata Electronics had revealed plans to invest USD 11 billion in India's first semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

Additionally, the company is set to invest USD 3 billion in a new facility for semiconductor assembly and testing in Jagiroad, Assam.

The partnership outlines several areas of potential collaboration. Tata Electronics and ADI will explore manufacturing opportunities for ADI's products in Tata's Gujarat fabrication plant and Assam assembly and testing facility.

Tata Motors and ADI will investigate potential engagements in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

Tejas Networks and ADI will explore opportunities in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure.

This strategic alliance aims to leverage ADI's semiconductor technology for various Tata applications, including electric vehicles and network infrastructure, while simultaneously exploring manufacturing possibilities within India.

The collaboration between these industry leaders is poised to play a crucial role in advancing India's position in the global semiconductor market and supporting the country's electronics manufacturing sector.

(KNN Bureau)