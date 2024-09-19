Shale Industry Experts, Execs Gather In Battleground Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 14th Annual SHALE INSIGHT® Returns Sept. 24-26

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania plays a pivotal role in deciding the next occupant of the White House, and the debate – especially with the state's abundant natural resources – is at the forefront. Next week, Erie's

Bayfront Center will host the 14th annual SHALE INSIGHT® Conference – a three-day event exploring energy policy, emerging energy technologies, and the role of abundant, clean in a modern world.

As a key battleground election issue, energy produced from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations and its positive influence on the economy and environment will convene the nation's top energy leaders, policy experts, and business executives from leading natural gas companies such as EQT, Chesapeake, CNX, Coterra, MPLX, Encino, Energy Transfer, Seneca Resources, and Olympus Energy. Industry insights will be shared on the evolving role of natural gas, sustainability initiatives, and the political landscape as the nation heads toward November.

Previous conferences have offered attendees keynotes from sitting U.S. Presidents to global political and thought leaders, highlighting the event's influence. This year, with the stakes higher than ever in the political arena, SHALE INSIGHT® promises to be a central venue for shaping the debate on energy's role in the presidential race.

"With Pennsylvania as a crucial swing state, energy policy has become a defining factor for both parties," said Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Callahan . "This conference comes at a time when the energy sector's role in the election could impact not only state but national policies on natural gas production."

Technical breakout sessions will explore new innovations and policy issues in detail, and a sold-out exhibit area will showcase products and services that are driving the industry forward. Hear from next-generation students during the University Research Showcase highlighting groundbreaking studies, projects and research.

