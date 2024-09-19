Travel And The Rise Of Anti-Tourism: 4 Ways Travel Insurance Can Help

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With

international at an all time high , a growing wave of

anti-tourism sentiment in many top destinations has travelers worried about their upcoming international trips this fall.

A recent Squaremouth survey that polled more than 5,000 insurance customers revealed that more than half of travelers are concerned about over-tourism and anti-tourism impacting their fall travel plans. Additionally, 90% of travelers report they are planning fall travel to a "heavily touristed" destination.

In response to overcrowding reports and other travel disruptions , 22% of travelers are buying a travel insurance policy for the first time this fall. Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, breaks down 4 ways travel insurance can support travelers heading to destinations experiencing anti-tourism sentiments.



1. You Encounter Overcrowding Delays

Anti-tourism activities, such as roadblocks, strikes, traffic accidents, or other forms of disruption, can lead to travel delays . Policies with the Travel Delay benefit can provide reimbursement for additional expenses caused by delays, like alternative accommodations, meals, transportation, and other necessary expenses.

2. Your Destination is Inaccessible

There have been recent reports

of some destinations indefinitely closing their borders to tourists due to overcrowding and environmental impacts. If your destination suddenly becomes inaccessible due to protests or anti-tourism measures, travel insurance can help you recover your prepaid, non-refundable expenses.

3. You Need to Be Evacuated Due to Protests

In extreme cases, anti-tourism protests can escalate, leading to unsafe conditions. Travel insurance often includes coverage for non-medical evacuations , ensuring that you and your traveling companion can be safely transported out of a volatile situation.

4. You're No Longer interested in Going to Your Destination

While travel insurance only covers what is listed in your policy, there is one exception: Cancel For Any Reason

coverage. The CFAR benefit can offer partial reimbursement for prepaid and non-refundable trip payments if you want to cancel your trip for a reason not otherwise covered by the Trip Cancellation benefit, such as overcrowding or safety concerns. Depending on the policy, CFAR coverage can reimburse 50% or 75% of your total insured trip cost .

Squaremouth polled more than 5,000 customers regarding their upcoming Fall travel plans to determine the current trends among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 08/26/2024 and 09/13/2024.

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

