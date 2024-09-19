Jewish National Fund-USA Honors October 7 Victims With We Choose Life Campaign And Rebuilding Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish National Fund-USA will mark the painful first anniversary of the October 7 on the people of Israel through a series of impactful initiatives to honor those lost as it continues rebuilding the communities devastated by terror.

From planting trees and lighting candles in memory of the to leading volunteer and solidarity missions to Israel, the organization remains steadfast in its vision to restore hope and rebuild communities in Israel's north and south.

A Jewish National Fund-USA Tree Certificate and Candle commemorates those lost on October 7 and since

Jewish National Fund-USA volunteers in southern Israel

Continue Reading

Honoring the Victims: "We Choose Life" Campaign

Jewish National Fund-USA has launched its We Choose Life campaign to memorialize the victims of the October 7 attacks. As part of this initiative, the organization is offering special commemorative tree certificates and memorial candles -- allowing people everywhere to honor the memory of those who perished on October 7 and in the months since.

The specially designed certificates can be purchased at jnf/remember and personalized with the name of one of the fallen civilians or IDF soldiers.

Supporters are also invited to light their memorial candle during a live broadcast of the organization's October 7 Commemoration Ceremony at Kibbutz Re'eim, located in the Israel Envelope. The ceremony will take place on October 7 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT (register at jnf/oct7ceremony ).

Solidarity Mission: Standing with Israel, One Year On

Since October 7, almost 4,000 people have come to Israel on volunteer missions through Jewish National Fund-USA. Inspired by the ongoing passion shown by mission participants, the organization will host its We Choose Life Solidarity Mission

from October 6-9, 2024 . The mission will bring supporters to Israel, offer them a chance to meet with local leaders, enable them to witness the rebuilding efforts firsthand and stand in solidarity with communities in both the north and south. Mission participants and local residents will also take part in the memorial ceremony on October 7 at Kibbutz Re'im.

For more information or to register, visit jnf/solidaritymission

Rebuilding Communities: 'Build Together' and 'Reimagine' Initiatives Bring Hope

Since October 7, Jewish National Fund-USA has led extensive efforts to rebuild the communities impacted by the conflict, particularly in the Israel Envelope and the north of the country. Key projects include:



Rebuilding homes and public facilities in communities where Jewish National Fund-USA has already helped develop critical infrastructure, including bomb shelters, medical centers, and resilience hubs.

Providing support to small businesses and farmers, along with funding for housing sites and facilities using sustainable, eco-friendly construction techniques. Expanding trauma services and resilience programs, including centers that provide much-needed psychological support for both children and adults affected by the attacks.

Jewish National Fund-USA's Reimagine initiative in Israel's north focuses on turning the region into a thriving hub of innovation, food technology, and tourism. This includes:



Completing major projects like the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF and its Medical Center in Kiryat Shmona, essential for fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life in the region.

Developing new housing sites and providing bomb shelters to ensure the safety and security of northern residents. Offering mental health services and youth leadership programs to support the next generation of Israelis in the north.

Join the Effort

Jewish National Fund-USA is calling on its supporters to join in this critical mission to rebuild and reimagine Israel. By purchasing a tree certificate and memorial candle in memory of a victim, joining a solidarity mission, or contributing to its Build Together and Reimagine initiatives, supporters can play a vital role in shaping Israel's future.

For more information, visit jnf .

Media Contact:

Stefan Oberman

212.879.9305 x222

[email protected]



SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED