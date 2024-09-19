(MENAFN) Canada enforces stricter regulations on students, temporary workers.

Canada is continuing to decrease the amount of study permits is going to issue to international pupils as well as making the criteria for work permits stricter in an effort to reduce the number of temporary habitants in the nation, as announced by the on Wednesday.



The news is released as Prime Justin Trudeau's Liberal administration, behind in the and after a significant by-election defeat this week, aims to lower the amount of temporary residents - such as international students and foreign workers - in Canada.



The topic has become one of the most controversial in Canadian politics as a federal election is scheduled by October, 2025 at the latest.



The modifications unveiled on Wednesday would lead to a decrease in the quantity of international study permits granted to 437,000 by 2025. Canada accepted 509,390 immigrants in 2023 as each immigration department statistics, as well as 175,920 in the initial seven months of 2024.

