30A Media Partners With The First Timers Youtube Channel To Expand Content Syndication And Launch Streaming Apps

- Paul VizardSANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 30A Media, (30A) a leading provider of original content for TV and streaming platforms, is excited to announce a new partnership with the popular YouTube channel, The First Timers. This collaboration will bring The First Timers' extensive library of high-quality content vlog style videos to a broader audience through 30A Media's syndicated network, including dedicated apps for Roku, Fire TV, and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels.This partnership marks a significant expansion in 30A Media's content offerings, providing viewers with engaging and informative content from The First Timers, a channel known for its unique and relatable experiences. From travel adventures to first-time challenges and cool places to see and visit, The First Timers has captivated audiences with their genuine, entertaining, and educational content.Through this collaboration, 30A Media will develop and launch dedicated apps on Roku and Fire TV, making it easier for viewers to access The First Timers' content on their favorite devices. Additionally, the partnership will see The First Timers' videos syndicated across 30A Media's (30ATV ) FAST channels, increasing the reach and visibility of the content to viewers worldwide."We are thrilled to partner with The First Timers to bring their incredible content to a larger audience," said Paul Vizard, CEO at 30A Media. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide diverse and engaging content across multiple platforms. By building these new apps and expanding our 30ATV FAST channels, we are ensuring that viewers have even more ways to enjoy the high-quality programming that both 30A Media and The First Timers are known for."David and Terry, the owners of The First Timers YouTube channel, expressed their excitement about the partnership, saying, "We've always believed that our adventures could inspire and entertain a wide audience, and this partnership with 30A Media is a dream come true. We're excited to see our content reach new viewers through Roku, Fire TV, and FAST channels. Our primary focus is on the Emerald Coast of Florida, but we have various travel series' that span the globe. While we enjoy capturing our real reactions to new experiences, we also focus on telling the story of business, business owners, and interesting community members. This partnership is a huge step in the right direction for all of our fellow First Timers and we can't wait to bring more content to a new audience.This collaboration is expected to enhance both 30A Media's and The First Timers' brand presence, opening up new opportunities for content distribution and viewer engagement. The new apps and syndication on FAST channels will be rolled out in the coming months, with updates and additional content releases planned throughout the year.For more information about this partnership, please visit , to see the channel, visitAbout 30A Media30A Media is a leading producer, broadcaster, and developer of original content for television and streaming digital platforms. With a focus on lifestyle, travel, and entertainment programming, 30A Media reaches millions of viewers across its various channels and streaming apps. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, engaging content that resonates with audiences around the world.About The First TimersThe First Timers is a popular YouTube channel (@thefirsttimers) that captures the excitement and challenges of trying new things for the first time. With a focus on travel, adventure, and personal growth, The First Timers has built a loyal following by sharing authentic and inspiring experiences that resonate with viewers of all ages.

