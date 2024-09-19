(MENAFN) A recent series of devastating explosions in Lebanon, which resulted in multiple fatalities and thousands of injuries, has sparked serious allegations pointing towards the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, as the mastermind behind the attacks. According to various sources cited by Western media, these incidents were part of a covert operation that has drawn significant international attention.



The Israeli has not publicly claimed responsibility for the bombings, which have reportedly killed at least ten individuals, including a child, and left many others maimed or injured. In an unusual move, officials have been advised not to comment on the operation. Notably, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially suggested the country's involvement through a post on social media platform X, which was subsequently deleted.



Reports from United States officials and the *New York Times* indicate that Mossad concealed explosives within a shipment of pagers imported from Taiwan. These devices were rigged with microcharges, each weighing only a few grams, strategically placed next to the battery of each pager. The sabotaged equipment has been linked to a company called Gold Apollo, while the pagers themselves were manufactured by the European firm BAC.



The intercepted shipment reportedly included over 3,000 pagers, which were distributed by the militant group Hezbollah among its members in Lebanon, with some devices even reaching allied forces in Iran and Syria. Other reports, including those from Reuters, suggest that as many as 5,000 devices were involved, with 3,000 ultimately detonated during the operation.



Sources within the United States government revealed to Axios that Israel ordered the detonations due to concerns that Hezbollah operatives might discover the explosives before they could be used. One official described the situation as a "use it or lose it moment," emphasizing the urgency of the decision. An Israeli source indicated that these booby-trapped pagers were intended as a crippling first strike in anticipation of a potential all-out conflict with Hezbollah.



As investigations continue, these revelations highlight the complex and often dangerous nature of geopolitical tensions in the region, with the implications of such actions likely to reverberate through the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

