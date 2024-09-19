Coatings Resins Market New Innovation, Future Demand Dynamics & Applications Driving Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coatings Resins Size

A surge in environmentally friendly coating systems, fueled by global green initiatives and the development of bio-based coatings, is propelling growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global coating resins market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly coating solutions, the expansion of the automotive sector, and increasing architectural coatings needs. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market, valued at $35.10 billion in 2017, is projected to reach $52.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. The study offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, strategies for success, key segments, and the competitive landscape.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers:- Demand for Green Coatings: A surge in environmentally friendly coating systems, fueled by global green initiatives and the development of bio-based coatings, is propelling market growth.- Automotive Industry Expansion: The rise in global vehicle production has spurred the demand for coating resins, particularly in automotive OEM and vehicle refinish applications.- Architectural Coatings: Increasing construction activities have boosted the demand for architectural coatings, a major contributor to the market's expansion.Challenges:- Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Fluctuating costs of raw materials pose challenges to market growth.- Substitutes: The availability of alternatives to coating resins could hinder market expansion.Opportunities:- Bio-based Coatings: As sustainability initiatives advance, bio-based coatings are gaining traction, opening up new avenues for growth.Market Segmentation:- By Type: In 2017, the saturated polyester resin segment led the market, and it is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. The alkyd segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.- By Technology: The radiation-cured coating resin segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.- By Application: The architectural segment emerged as the largest in 2017, with projections showing continued dominance and the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific and Europe accounted for nearly 80% of the market share in 2017. While Asia-Pacific leads, Europe is poised for significant growth through 2025.Key Players:Leading companies in the global coating resins market include Bayer AG, Sherwin-Williams (Valspar), Royal DSM, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Allnex Belgium, and Evonik Industries AG.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.