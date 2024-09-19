Amy's Kitchen Is Taking Breakfast To A New Level With Its Debut Line Of Clean Comfort Classics In The Frozen Aisle This Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leader in organic frozen food launches a new line-up of delicious and convenient breakfast burritos, entrees, and wraps

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen , the national leader in organic and natural frozen food, announces its expansion into the frozen breakfast category, introducing a range of convenient and delicious burritos, wraps and entrees. With a commitment to providing convenient, organic meals for busy mornings, Amy's continues to innovate in the frozen aisle. Catering to the evolving needs of families and individuals alike who are looking for wholesome, homecooked options made from scratch to kick start their morning without the hassle of cooking, Amy's new breakfast line delivers convenient, clean comfort.

What makes these morning meals extra special? Amy's puts an innovative twist on morning classics, swapping eggs for their signature house-made tofu: a deliciously nutritious and protein-packed egg alternative. Using only organic, non-GMO soybeans and a traditional process, the culinary team makes each batch of tofu, creating incomparable freshness and flavor for the new frozen breakfast offerings.

Catering to a variety of dietary restrictions and preferences, Amy's entire frozen breakfast lineup is made with the highest quality organic, non-GMO ingredients and are free from eggs, meat, seafood, and peanuts, allowing everyone to enjoy these hearty, comforting morning meals. Featuring a fresh new packaging design, highlights of the breakfast line-up include:



California Scramble – Featuring 28g of protein, these fluffy tofu "eggs" are covered with cheese and served with crispy organic hash browns for a high-protein start to the day.

Mexican Scramble – Tofu "eggs," soft-scrambled with bell peppers and cheese providing 25g of protein. Sweet corn

masa strips are topped with tomato salsa and served with spiced black beans.

Tofu Scramble – Offering 20g protein, this entrée features gluten-free, dairy-free organic tofu scrambled with tender organic spinach, carrots and mushrooms and served with hash brown potatoes and a tomato salsa.

Gluten Free Tofu Scramble Wrap – Gluten-free and dairy-free wrap filled with savory organic tofu, hash browns and a mix of veggies that can be enjoyed just about any time of day.

Ranchero Burrito – Tofu scramble, cheddar cheese, tender organic potatoes and black beans are smothered in Amy's own Ranchero sauce that has a little kick, then wrapped in a flour tortilla. Scramble Wrap – Scrambled tofu, organic vegetables, hash browns, cheese and sour cream in a house-made wheat tortilla.

"At Amy's Kitchen, we're making it easier for families to start their day with a wholesome, delicious breakfast made from real, organic ingredients," said Fred Scarpulla, Chief Culinary Officer at Amy's Kitchen. "Our new frozen breakfast line delivers convenience, but with the homemade taste you'd expect from your own kitchen. By innovatively using our signature tofu in place of eggs, we're excited to offer delicious morning favorites that are both satisfying and aligned with our commitment to provide quality, flavor and nutrition without any junk."

Amy's Kitchen breakfast items will be available at select grocery stores nationwide including Albertson's, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, PUBLIX, Meijer, Target, Wakefern, and Whole Foods, starting in September at $3.99 - $6.69 MSRP, with product availability varying by location. To find Amy's products near you, please visit .



About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company

and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods , and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

